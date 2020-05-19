New Normal! Ban touching of tennis balls, jail business owners, drag people out of the water

Our new normal empowers some politicians with far-left leanings. Tucker takes them all on in the clip below, from a Long Island Executive banning doubles tennis and touching of each other’s tennis balls to Illinois Governor Pritzker jailing business owners who open up in acts of civil disobedience, and then we have New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio who promises to have people dragged out of the water if they try to swim at the beach. Let’s not forget communist LA Mayor Eric Garcetti who told residents they could walk on wet sand but not dry sand.

Cops issued a summons to the owners of a New Jersey gym who flouted Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home regulations to reopen Monday morning — but the owners still plan to keep their business running.

The disorderly conduct summons, issued to Atilis Gym owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti on Monday afternoon, did not specify the penalty — but state law indicates the offense could land them six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Governor Phil Murphy has already put people in jail for this, but the gym owner was on Tucker’s show on the 13th and Murphy likely wants to avoid the bad publicity. He will jail the owners eventually.

Tucker deals with that in the clip below.

It’s clear Democrat leaders want to drag out the lockdown and so does the media.

People are starting to rebel.

DON’T TOUCH EACH OTHER’S BALLS

The totalitarians are everywhere. In Nassau County, Long Island, the Democrats are getting more ridiculous by the day.

In this clip, the Nassau Executive Lauren Curran tells tennis players they can’t touch each other’s balls. Aside from the double entendre, she’s treating them like children. She won’t allow doubles’ tennis and she won’t allow people to touch each other’s tennis balls.

This sounds like a Saturday Night Live skit:

TUCKER DISCUSSES THE LOONEY FASCISTS

Tucker let the fascists have it this evening.

WATCH: