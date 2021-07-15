House Dems to investigate Maricopa’s audit firm

















House Democrats are investigating the Florida-based company hired by the GOP-led Arizona Senate to perform an audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County. They want to discredit them and are using the complaints from partisan Democrats as an excuse.

Oversight Committee Chairwoman far-left Carolyn Maloney and far-left Rep. Jamie Raskin accused Cyber Ninjas of mismanaging the process and cited a “lack of election audit experience” as their reason for requesting documents into its communications.

“We are concerned about your company’s role in this highly unusual effort, given Cyber Ninjas’ apparent lack of experience in conducting election-related audits,” the two Democrats wrote in a letter to Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan on Wednesday.

In the letter, the Democrats claim there are reports they “engaged in sloppy and insecure audit practices that compromised the integrity of ballots and voting equipment.”

Read the letter on this link.

It’s unfortunate they won’t investigate the voting machine companies.

Since beginning the audit work, Cyber Ninjas has been accused of engaging in mismanagement and insecure practices that jeopardized the integrity of ballots and voting machines and could lead to significant errors. This must be investigated. https://t.co/n6Q5BGErxj — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) July 14, 2021

