House GOP Bill Sends $14.3B to Israel, Offset with Cuts to IRS

On Monday, House Republicans released the new Israel aid bill. It offsets $14.3 billion in Israel aid with $14.3 billion in cuts to the IRS. This bill includes zero assistance for Ukraine at this time. They want stand-alone bills.

Johnson believes it will pass the House.

“We’re going to move a stand-alone Israel funding bill this week in the House — I know our colleagues, our Republican colleagues in the Senate, have a similar measure,” Johnson said in an interview on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” adding that he believes there will be bipartisan support for the measure.

“There are lots of things going on around the world that we have to address, and we will,” Johnson said. “But right now, what’s happening in Israel takes the immediate attention, and I think we’ve got to separate that and get it through.”

Some of the money to Israel would fund their new ‘Iron Beam’ and Iron Dome defense system. The cuts would slash spending from the Democrats’ “Inflation Reduction Act” signed into law last year.

America continues to support sending tens of billions of dollars overseas, and our border is not secured. Democrats want to send $100b to Ukraine and nothing for a wall.

Ukraine is an autocracy. Israel is a democracy and does not compare to Ukraine.

Rand Paul points to the obvious – Ukraine is a totalitarian regime.

We’re sending $100 billion to Ukraine that just canceled it’s elections. We’re sending $100 billion to Ukraine that’s having a president for life and persecuting people based on religious grounds. AMERICA IS NOT SPREADING DEMOCRACY, ITS SPREADING AUTOCRACY INSTEAD pic.twitter.com/aCWT5x2kQN — Deep₿lueCrypto (@DeepBlueCrypto) September 30, 2023

