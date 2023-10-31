Afghanistan Joe Invokes the War Powers Act

Joe Biden spent years trying to renegotiate the horrendous nuclear deal With Iran. The deal actually guaranteed that they could have a nuclear bomb within eight to nine years. That was in 2015. And it did nothing about their ballistics program, which is doing quite well.

Since then, Biden removed sanctions, thus enriching them with about $80 billion in sales of once-sanctioned goods. Now, they can even buy and sell drones and missiles. With that as background, Joe Biden has formally notified Congress that he has committed American military force against terror groups funded and trained by Iran. Until now, he denied Iran was involved.

Iran has publicly and loudly given its proxies the go-ahead and praised Hamas for the genocidal attack against Israeli civilians on October 7th. Hamas would not have acted without Iran’s permission, and Iran doesn’t act without China’s.

Biden is absolutely clueless, and the people who are actually advising him or running things are clueless, too.

The Washington Times reported on Friday that Biden wrote to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democrat Senator Pro Tempore President Patty Murray to fulfill the requirements of the War Powers Act that mandates the president consult congressional leaders in military action.

So, these congressional leaders are actually going to let the man who surrendered Afghanistan to seventh-century thugs start a war, perhaps with Iran and Syria. I remember when Ukraine’s President Zelensky asked him to do exactly that.

THE LETTER ACKNOWLEDGES IRAN’S INFLUENCE

In the letter to the Speaker and the Senate Pro Tempore, he explicitly named Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards as the masterminds behind the attacks against US military forces in Iraq and Syria. Biden noted that he returned the strikes against facilities used by the IRGC. He said that he directed the strikes to protect and defend our personnel and to degrade and disrupt the ongoing series of attacks against the United States and our partners. Biden also called it a deterrent.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp runs Iran. US warmongers have wanted to go to war with Iran for decades.

What good is any of that when he has left our borders wide open? And yes, Iranians have come through our open borders.

As far as the invasion of Ukraine, you might remember that Biden said he expected Russian President Putin to take some sort of action to move in and invade Ukraine, and he said at the time that the US response depends on what he does.

Biden said, “I probably shouldn’t go any further, but… I think it will hurt him badly.” Biden also said there would be “degrees of responses.”

Nobody thought he would do very much, and he basically greenlighted the invasion. In so many words, he told Russia it was okay to take a chunk but not too much, or he could expect incrementally stronger responses.

So, we are supposed to have confidence in him after what he’s done. Americans should be very afraid.

BIDEN IS BRINGING IN UNVETTED ILLEGALS FROM TERROR NATIONS, INCLUDING IRAN AND SYRIA

According to Todd Bensman, they are being brought in from Iran and Syria, among other terror nations, and they are not screening them.

If you will remember, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned the United States it would “not be spared” if it continues to support Israel during a U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York on Thursday. Iran is launching rocket and drone attacks against bases housing American personnel in Iraq and Syria, using groups controlled by Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

“I say frankly to the American statesmen, who are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome expansion of the war in the region,” Amirabdollahian told the U.N. General Assembly.

“But if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire.”

CBS News said there is no evidence they are coming in, but that’s a lie.

Watch:

Syrians come in regularly.

BREAKING – Muckraker has just crossed through the Darién Gap with a caravan of US-bound illegal aliens. The caravan consisted of foreign nationals from China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Venezuela, Bangladesh, and more. A massive report is in the works. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/obRf2Ubsad — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) October 31, 2023

