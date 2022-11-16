House GOP on a Suicidal Path with a RINO-ESG-Soros Whip

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), was voted as House Whip over Jim Banks in a 115-106 vote. The GOP might as well commit suicide now and save us all the misery. Republicans learned nothing from their past failures. Instead, they are doubling down on them.

Emmer has voted for legislation that has advanced Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives and received funding from Wall Street giant BlackRock.

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager and served as a chief advocate of ESG investing. ESG forces Marxist goals on corporations, including extreme climate change initiatives and diversity, equity, and inclusion in all things.

Banks wanted to move leadership in a more conservative direction. On the other hand, “Emmer agrees with Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg that our highways are racist. You can’t make this stuff up,” Trump Jr. told The Daily Caller.

Tom Emmer once served as a paid spokesperson for the Soros-funded National Popular Vote aimed at destroying the Electoral College.

Emmer’s role as GOP whip has raised some concerns among conservatives for his past voting record, which included crossing party lines to vote with Democrats in 2019 to block the Pentagon from implementing then-President Trump’s restrictions on transgender Americans’ military service. Emmer also voted to require federal contractors to allow biological males to use women’s locker rooms, showers, and bathrooms.

This week, Emmer responded to a reporter’s question saying, “divisive social issues shouldn’t be brought to the House floor.”

Jim Banks is far superior and far more Republican than Emmer, an establishment swamp critter.

The final vote was 115-106 in favor of Emmer, a guy who once served as paid spokesperson for a Soros funded organization seeking to get rid of the electoral college. I truly don't know why I keep voting Republican. This party doesn't care winning. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 15, 2022

The guy who failed as the NRCC chairman has now failed upwards to the third most powerful Republican in the House. Wasn't planning on drinking today but I guess that might have to change. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 15, 2022

Switching my registration to independent. I will never support another non- #AmericaFirst candidate. — ❤🇺🇲Small Town Chick (@ejc9029) November 15, 2022

