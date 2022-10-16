Pope Francis Calls for a New Economic System That Sounds Like ESG

Pope Francis says that the world and its institutions require material changes to create a new economic system that creates food, health, economic and social rights for all. He wants the UN – the dictator’s club – to lead the world with this new system that sounds a lot like the World Economic Forum’s system.

It sounds like ESG.

In a new book, “I Ask You in the Name of God: Ten Prayers for a Future of Hope.”, the Red Pope said it is “more than obvious” the UN needs to reform. The title of the book sounds a bit presumptuous. He’s asking in the name of God? He has the answers?

He wants the UN to change so they can resolve conflicts and achieve peace – a laudable goal.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he wants the UN to find “more agile and effective ways of resolving conflicts.”

“In wartime, it is essential to affirm that we need more multilateralism and a better multilateralism,” but the UN is no longer fit for “new realities”, he added in an extract published by La Stampa daily.

I guess he means well.

The Pope is a fan of the UN and a new world order. The Vatican wrote:

A conviction that today is even stronger in the “change of epoch” that we are living amid our arduous search for a new horizon of coexistence for humanity.

If you read The Vatican News version, it sounds reasonable coming from a religious leader, but not a political leader grounded in realism.

He said the world has changed, and he wants the UN’s role to change.

“The necessity of these reforms became more than obvious after the pandemic” when the current multilateral system “showed all its limits,” he added.

To Pope Francis, the unequal distribution of vaccines was a “glaring example” of the law of the strongest prevailing over solidarity.

[If it weren’t for successful people, no one would have vaccines or medicines.]

According to The Daily Star, Pope Francis insists that we need a new economic system that better provides basic needs for the global poor, along with guaranteed work and land.

ESG meets his socialist requirements. He wants equal outcomes. That’s Marxism.

It’s nice that he wants all of the destitute to be cared for, but his only solution is socialism.

Red Francis regurgitated his climate views. We “must not be indifferent or resigned to the loss of biodiversity and the destruction of ecosystems, often caused by our irresponsible and selfish behavior.”

“Because of us, thousands of species will no longer give glory to God by their very existence. … We have no such right.”

He blames mankind for the climate and wants all successful people to pay for everyone else. We’ve tried that, and it always ends up the same – in death and destruction.

According to Pope Francis, “climate change is displacing people, increasing poverty, and “contributing to the heart-rending refugee crisis. The world’s poor, though least responsible for climate change, are most vulnerable and already suffering its impact.”

ESG relies on climate change extremism.

Bill O’Reilly defends the Pope and says, “What do you expect him to say?” We could expect him to stop using his power to lay out one-sided political solutions, especially when he thinks the UN can rule the world.

VATICAN NEWS REPORTS

Speaking on September 25, 2015, at the UN General Assembly, the Pope affirmed that “reform and adaptation to the times is always necessary in the pursuit of the ultimate goal of granting all countries, without exception, a share in, and a genuine and equitable influence on, decision-making processes.”

Thus, from the very first years of his pontificate, he stressed the theme of “the need for greater equity,” especially in the case of those bodies with “effective executive capability, such as the Security Council, the Financial Agencies, and the groups or mechanisms specifically created to deal with economic crises.”

And he concluded his speech at the UN Headquarters in New York by reiterating the need for a strengthened UN.

“The praiseworthy international juridical framework of the United Nations Organization” he observed, “can be the pledge of a secure and happy future for future generations. And so it will, if the representatives of the States can set aside partisan and ideological interests, and sincerely strive to serve the common good.”

He reiterated these concepts in November of the same year during his visit to the United Nations headquarters in Nairobi.

The Gateway Pundit reminded us of Rush’s viewpoint on the Pope:

