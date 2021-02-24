House GOP wants FBI director to brief them on Swalwell’s CCP spy

House Republicans want a briefing from FBI Director Wray on Rep. Eric Swalwell and his cute little Chinese spy.
“As our nation faces a growing security threat from the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) attempts to infiltrate and undermine the United States Government, we write to request a full briefing regarding counterintelligence threats to Members of Congress, including information related to Rep. Eric Swalwell’s ties to a suspected Chinese intelligence operative,” says the letter from 14 House Republicans, including Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C. and Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member John Katko, R-N.Y.
Swalwell, who has served on the House Intelligence Committee, where he gets top secret intel, was close with a Chinese spy, Fang Fang. He was probably sleeping with her. Plus, he always fought for the Chinese Communist point of view.
It’s impossible because of the corrupt republican “leadership” who had a chance in the senate to act and did nothing. Republicans should be attacking Mitch daily. He is corrupt and a democrat ally.
The Republicans had a chance to do that, but didn’t. Swalwell isn’t the only member of Congress actually sleeping with the enemy. Communism is a threat to America and has been since the beginning of the 20th century. Americans have the right to limit the influence and even traditions of groups who’s ideals are contrary to the Constitution or clearly established law, i.e Communist, Socialist, Nazis, Supremacist (of any Race), and even religions with doctrine that is opposed to the ideals of the Constitution. What Americans don’t have the right to do is “extinguish” these people. Extinguishing the 75,000,000 is what the Democrats are trying to do. This is an act of a Cold Blooded Communist which is what the Democrat Party has become. The problem is the Communist also have a hold on the Leadership of the Republican Party also. This is why a new 3rd Party is one of the keys to getting back control of the Government. Both the Republicans and the Democrats are too corrupt to govern, especially at the Federal Level. At this point, neither Party reflects the Will of the People.