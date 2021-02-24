House GOP wants FBI director to brief them on Swalwell’s CCP spy









House Republicans want a briefing from FBI Director Wray on Rep. Eric Swalwell and his cute little Chinese spy.

“As our nation faces a growing security threat from the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) attempts to infiltrate and undermine the United States Government, we write to request a full briefing regarding counterintelligence threats to Members of Congress, including information related to Rep. Eric Swalwell’s ties to a suspected Chinese intelligence operative,” says the letter from 14 House Republicans, including Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C. and Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member John Katko, R-N.Y.

Swalwell, who has served on the House Intelligence Committee, where he gets top secret intel, was close with a Chinese spy, Fang Fang. He was probably sleeping with her. Plus, he always fought for the Chinese Communist point of view.

READ

Republican Letter to Wray R… by Fox News

Related