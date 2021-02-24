Ms. Boylan’s baaack with more details of how Cuomo sexually harassed her









Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, wrote an essay about Cuomo’s sexual harassment and boorish behavior. It provides more details than she shared last year when she first made the allegations.

Ms. Boylan said Cuomo constantly sought her out and had staffers arrange meetings with her. He was very inappropriate during those meetings. We heard this before, but she’s back.

Boylan’s very attractive, and she’s very progressive. It’s not a political vendetta.

We have to believe her because Democrats told us we always have to believe the woman.

“Let’s play strip poker,” Boylan said Cuomo told her on a flight from an event in October 2017. This comes from the essay she wrote on Medium, published Wednesday.

At another time, Boylan said Cuomo arranged through a handler to meet her in his Albany office. When she showed up, he gave her a tour of his office, “smirked” and showed off a cigar box he said was given to him by former President Bill Clinton while he served as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Boylan picked up the Clinton-Lewinsky innuendo.

She said she was warned by other staffers when she joined Cuomo’s administration in 2015 to “Be careful around the Governor.”

Boylan said his behavior “was all so normalized — particularly by Melissa DeRosa and other top women around him — that only now do I realize how insidious his abuse was.”

In her essay, she wrote that she expects “the Governor and his top aides will attempt to further disparage me, just as they’ve done with Assembly member Kim,” — who came forward in recent weeks with his own accusations against the governor of bullying and threatening him.

