What Next? Michael Avenatti to Testify for Donald Trump?

According to the NY Post, disgraced Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, has been in contact with former President Trump’s legal defense team and is ready to testify against his former client. He spoke with the Post from his prison cell.

“The defense has contacted me,” Avenatti told The Post in a phone call from Terminal Island, a minimum-security federal prison in Los Angeles where he is currently serving a 19-year sentence for extortion, tax evasion, fraud, embezzlement and other federal crimes.

“I’d be more than happy to testify. I don’t know that I will be called to testify, but I have been in touch with Trump’s defense for the better part of the year,” Avenatti said.

It’s an odd turn of events given Avenatti’s constant attacks of Donald Trump and lawsuits on behalf of Stormy Daniels. Avenatti was even convicted of pocketing $300,000 of $800,000 of Stormy’s advance over her awful book.

“There’s no question [the trial] is politically motivated because they’re concerned that he may be reelected,” Avenatti said.

“If the defendant was anyone other than Donald Trump, this case would not have been brought at this time, and for the government to attempt to bring this case and convict him in an effort to prevent tens of millions of people from voting for him, I think it’s just flat out wrong, and atrocious.

“I’m really bothered by the fact that Trump, in my view, has been targeted. Four cases is just over the top and I think there’s a significant chance that this is going to all backfire and is going to propel him to the White House,” he added.

“Depending on what happens, this could constitute pouring jet fuel on his campaign.”

It’s hard to say if he has any weight, but why not? the key witnesses are two liars, one disgraced lawyer convicted o flying and the other a hooker who lies. Stormy isn’t the prostitute with a heart of gold. A disgraced lawyer will testify against a disgraced porn star.

The USA is a very strange place these days.

