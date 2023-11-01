House Oversight Found Joe’s $40K in Laundered China Money

On Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said that in 2017 Joe Biden received $40,000 in “laundered China money” from the bank account of his brother and his sister-in-law. They gave him the funds in a personal check. Chairman Comer said Biden “exposed himself to future blackmail” from Beijing.

“Remember when Joe Biden told the American people that his son didn’t make money in China? Well, not only did he lie about his son Hunter making money in China, but it also turns out that $40,000 in laundered China money landed in Joe Biden’s bank account in the form of a personal check,” Comer said. “And the Oversight Committee has it.”

Comer said Biden “benefited from his family’s shady deal” with Chinese Communist Party-linked CEFC.

BREAKING: House Oversight Chair James Comer says Joe Biden received $40K in ‘laundered China money’ from his brother in 2017 pic.twitter.com/CxiYEmNyqP — ALX (@alx) November 1, 2023

Then there are the 82,000 emails of Biden’s that NARA found. They’re particularly curious since he used pseudonym email accounts during his time as vice president.

The court filing was made as part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit brought by the Southeastern Legal Foundation, a conservative nonprofit organization, against NARA.

Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability are seeking unredacted emails from that time that relate to Ukraine and natural gas company Burisma.

“Biden’s propagandist Ian Sams dismissed the find in a tweet.

“Just when you think @HouseGOP shenanigans can’t get dumber they start fussing about email ‘pseudonyms,” Sams wrote.

JAMES COMER: “Biden in one of his many lies…said he had an absolute wall between the government and his family. That’s not true. Many of those emails went to Hunter Biden and Hunter Biden’s business associates.” LOCK HIM UP!!!pic.twitter.com/XvB9T9G4Su — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) November 1, 2023

