House Passes National Bill Funding Abortions Even After Birth

The House voted 219 to 210 on Friday on a bill to stop states from enacting restrictions, giving full access, to abortion before and after fetal viability. Doctors generally consider viability, when a fetus could live outside the womb, to fall around 21 to 24 weeks into a pregnancy. A version of the bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act, passed the House last year but failed to advance in the Senate in May, after losing one Democrat and drawing no Republican support.

The bill passed today allows abortion-on-demand up until and after birth (aborted babies born alive). It also demands taxpayers fund it.

It is very extreme. It greatly devalues life. They want to abort after birth, and that sounds very Hitlerian.

80% of Americans oppose late-term abortion, yet this bill provides taxpayer funding and legalizes abortion nationally up until and after birth@RepStefanik calls out Washington Dems’ abortion extremism as they prepare to vote on their so-called “Women’s Health Protection Act” pic.twitter.com/D3ShLr16An — SBA Pro-Life America LifeSavingLaws.com (@sbaprolife) July 14, 2022

The original Women’s Health Protection Act, Senate Bill S. 1696 was the same scheme to erase every piece of state and local legislation that places any type of limitation on abortion or seeks to apply safety standards on abortion clinics and providers. The bill still removes regulations on abortion-inducing drugs, ultrasound requirements, and limits on the use of public funds and facilities for abortions.

It’s an end-run around state laws. Democrats attempt to do that on every issue, and it’s their way or no way.

Unscrupulous abortionists will be allowed to operate without any oversight. That’s pretty much the case now in many states. If it weren’t the case, Kermit Gosnell would not have operated for decades in an unclean, unsafe clinic where he murdered born alive children.

The bill allows the medical professional to make all decisions without restrictions.

This bill supposedly protects women’s health while doing the opposite. What it does do is allow unfettered abortions.

This is an overreach and intrudes on States Rights, and the recent decision by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Did you ever think you’d see a party that is so eager to kill fully-developed babies?

ENSURING ACCESS TO ABORTION

The other bill, the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, attempts to protect women who cross state lines to obtain the procedure and anyone who helps them, including doctors.

“This bill respects our right to make our own decisions about our bodies,” said Rep. Judy Chu (D., Calif.), the sponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act.

We don’t know what the ramifications of this bill are as of now. In any case, it will lead to states having to fund travel for these abortions. The bill does allow abortion drugs and travel within tribal lands, which could be in a pro-life state.

Rep. Jim Banks (R., Ind.), who leads the conservative Republican Study Committee in the House, said he would oppose both bills, calling them part of what he calls the Democrats’ extreme stance on abortion.

“This is all part of a broader package they’re putting on the floor, and it just goes to show how far they’ve gone in that direction,” Mr. Banks said.

If you give Democrats anything, they go to the basest extremes. They want chaos and no limits unless it’s something they don’t like.

They just lie and lie:

Rep. Dave Cicilline (D-RI): “The notion that anyone is suggesting that abortion should happen up until the moment of birth is an absurdity and deeply offensive.” The “Women’s Health Protection Act,” which Cicilline and every Dem except two voted for would’ve allowed that. pic.twitter.com/EA5FAShUXD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 13, 2022

