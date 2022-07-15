It’s War! Obrador Endorses Open Border’s Candidates in the US

Outrageously, Mexico’s President Obrador is going to endorse Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor over Gov. Abbott. In fact, he’s pushing for all open border’s candidates. He is interfering in US elections. This man wields a lot of power. There are many Mexicans registered to vote in Texas who will listen to him.

What blatant disregard for US law and this is encouraged by Democrats. Obrador, a communist, is an enemy of the United States.

Basically, Lopez Obrador is declaring war on the United States by endorsing open borders candidates. In addition to facilitating the invasion, he’s now telling Mexican Americans to vote for the open borders’ candidates.

Obrador doesn’t even care that the invaders are dying in trailers to get here.

CHIP ROY STANDS UP FOR AMERICA

At least Chip Roy sounds like a true American. Texas congressman Chip Roy said, “Mexican President Obrador [says] he’s going to endorse Beto O’Rourke over my governor, Gov. Abbott, because he’s daring to secure the border. […] We’re going to secure the border of the United States, and we’re going to do it now.”

There was a time when Democrats wouldn’t allow foreign interference in elections, but now, they will do anything to win. A foreigner promoting an invasion endorses open borders candidates and that’s fine with them.

NEW: TX Congressman @chiproytx with some fighting words in response to MX President’s criticism of Texas Gov. Abbott’s border security efforts. “Let me say something to President Obrador. If you want to come have a skirmish with Texas, you can meet us in San Jacinto”. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/rFfiBbYll8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2022

The border is out of control and Biden won’t do a thing to stop it. He basically has a deal with cartels who run the operations and control the border. Biden undoubtedly encourages Obrador as he endorses open borders candidates.

Kim, a large majority of the migrants in the video are Venezuelan/Cuban & will be released into the U.S. via parole or NTA+OR because they cannot be Title 42’d as Mexico largely won’t take them & neither will their home countries.

So yes, they will be granted entry into the US. https://t.co/fBSjiCiBvQ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 14, 2022

BREAKING: One of the most massive single groups we have ever witnessed cross illegally at the border is crossing into Eagle Pass, TX right now. The line of people went so far into the trees it’s hard to get a count. Hundreds upon hundreds. Coyotes guiding them in water. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ZjZIygarAv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 13, 2022

NEW: Our drone video of the massive single group of migrants that just crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, TX.

Border Patrol agents told us there were up to 500 in this group, predominantly from Venezuela & Cuba. Many were smiling/waving to us & flashing thumbs up. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/tXBhqhkE4G — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 6, 2022

