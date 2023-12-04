Kamala to Israel: Protect Gazans, PA to Run Gaza, No Blockades

Kamala Harris was given the job of laying out Biden-Obama plan for Israel and Gaza. The following information comes from the Politico Playbook.

She was sent to describe “the role neighboring countries will play in stabilizing Gaza after hostilities cease.”

Harris met with and called “the top leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates on the conduct of the war and what should happen after Hamas is ousted from power.”

She said, “The U.S. supports Israel pursuing “legitimate military objectives” but stated plainly that the toll on civilians in Gaza has been entirely too high.”

“As Israel defends itself, it matters how,” she said at a news conference. “The United States is unequivocal: International humanitarian law must be respected. Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating. It is truly heartbreaking.”

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU wants to reoccupy Gaza.

According to Politico, this is what Bidenistas want:

To Egyptian President ABDEL FATTAH AL-SISI … " Under no circumstances will the United States permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, the besiegement of Gaza, or the redrawing of the borders of Gaza."

To Jordan's King ABDULLAH II … "She emphasized that [post-conflict] efforts can only succeed if they are pursued in the context of a clear political horizon for the Palestinian people, toward a state of their own led by a revitalized Palestinian Authority and backed by significant support from the international community and the countries of the region."

To UAE President MOHAMMED BIN ZAYED … "The Vice President made clear that Hamas cannot control Gaza, which is untenable for Israel's security, the well-being of the Palestinian people, and regional security."

“The Vice President made clear that , which is untenable for Israel’s security, the well-being of the Palestinian people, and regional security.” To all three, plus Qatari Emir SHEIKH TAMIM BIN HAMAD AL THANI, Harris proposed a three-legged strategy for a Gaza’s future: (1) reconstruction, with the international community dedicating “significant resources” to recovery efforts; (2) security, calling on Palestinian Authority forces “to eventually assume security responsibilities in Gaza” following a negotiated transition; and (3) governance, led by a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority “driven by the will of the Palestinian people.”

[Hamas was the will of the people. They overwhelmingly support Hamas.]

Shocking Poll: 75% of Palestinians Support Deadly Oct 7th Attack on Israel Only 13% of Palestinians oppose the Oct 7th strike on Israel, resulting in 1,400 deaths. A poll by Arab World For Research and Development shows 59% strongly support the attack. An additional 16%… pic.twitter.com/MMExzSB9A6 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 3, 2023

]In her remarks to the press, Harris further outlined the U.S.’s principles for a post-conflict Gaza: “No forcible displacement, no reoccupation, no siege or blockade, no reduction in territory, and no use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism.”

[Okay, here are two problems. The PA is a terrorist organization that funds Hamas and other terrorists. They also help with the hate training of the youth. The other problem is even Egypt blockades. Without a blockade, they will attack again.]

Politico says the administration is gradually loosening up its shoulder-to-shoulder stance with Israel as the humanitarian toll mounts in Gaza and Netanyahu shows little sign of backing off.

