How Bragg’s Case Is Going: Liars, Crooks, Trump’s Innocent

The trial is pretty funny. None of the lawyers trust or like Michael Cohen, District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s star witness. They believed he was lying to them.

Trump’s attorney, Emil Bove, seriously damaged the credibility of Stormy Daniel’s attorney, Keith Davidson. During a heated cross-examination, defense attorney Emil Bove managed to cast Keith Davidson, a former attorney for Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels, as a shady lawyer who gets as close to the line as he can without crossing it, brokering deals that border on extortion.

After showing how Davidson has “represented” many clients in hush money cases, Bove said, “You were pretty well versed in coming right up to the line without committing extortion, right?”

The FBI has investigated Davidson after he told Hulk Hogan to pay his client $300,000 or a tape of him could be released.

So far, no witnesses can testify to an actual alleged Trump crime. The entire prosecution has been speculation.

Keith Davidson believed Michael Cohen lied to him several times. As an aside, Michael Cohen is a convicted liar. Davidson shredded Michael Cohen’s reputation.

Star witness Michael Cohen has zero credibility:

Michael Cohen's credibility was further shredded by Stormy Daniels' former lawyer Keith Davidson during Day 10 of the Trump Trial.

DAVIDSON: IT’S NOT HUSH MONEY, NO ONE SAID THAT

According to Fox News, Keith Davidson, Stormy’s lawyer, said in court Thursday that the $130,000 payment to Daniels was not “hush money” but a “consideration” payment.

“Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false,” the statement says. “I don’t believe that Stormy ever alleged that any interaction with Trump was ‘romantic,‘” Davidson testified Thursday.

Davidson added that he would never use “hush money” to describe the money exchange.

IT WAS A CONSIDERATION!

Davidson said he would not use the term “hush money” to describe the payment to Daniels and would rather call it “consideration” in a civil settlement. Several media outlets have published stories with headlines that continue to refer to the trial as a “hush money” case.

A “consideration” is a term in legal contracts. It is something given in return for the promise of abiding by a contract. The payment was called “legal fees” in Trump’s accounting, which is what Democrats claim was fraud.

That’s the 34 counts. The case should never have gone to trial and certainly should have been dismissed.

If Daniels didn’t consider the payment “hush money,” then there was no reason for Trump’s lawyers to falsify accounting papers. The charges leveled at Trump seem a stretch at best. This testimony should certainly lead to this case wrapping up as a vindication for Trump.

However, it’s a corrupt Democrat judge, crooked Democrat prosecutors bent on destroying Trump, and a seemingly Democrat jury that gets their news from the corrupt NY Times.

STORMY WANTED MORE MONEY

Another key point came when Bove asked Davidson if he recalled saying Stormy Daniels had “settler’s remorse” or ever used the word “leverage” in a conversation with Cohen. Davidson was asked to listen to portions of the conversation — which Cohen had recorded without his knowledge at the time — after he said he could not recall the details.

AVENATTI WEIGHS IN

Another liar, Michael Avenatti, posted from prison that Stormy Daniels admitted they extorted Donald Trump.

Michael Avenatti, former attorney to Stormy Daniels, just dropped the bombshell revelation that Stormy Daniels admitted that her and Keith Davidson conducted a "shakedown" of President Trump! Davidson is a key witness in the Trump hush money trial

COHEN’S MOTIVE

Michael Cohen may once again find himself in hot water. During testimony today Stormy Daniels attorney Keith Davidson recounted several instances in which Michael Cohen complained about not being offered a job in the Trump administration.

HOPE HICKS

On the witness stand, Hicks testified that Cohen “used to like to call himself Mr. Fix It, but it was only because he first broke it.”

Michael Colangelo is a lawyer for the prosecution and a former high-ranking official in the Justice Department who left a great job for a demotion and less money. Why? He wanted to prosecute Trump.

Colangelo questioned Hicks. He asked Trump’s former 2016 press secretary about Trump’s reaction to the “Access Hollywood” tape before the 2016 presidential election.

Why was that allowed in? The Access Hollywood tape has NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS CASE! They want to use thought crimes to convict him. They want him judged by his reactions years before, not evidence. This is their idea of a motive for the “consideration” payment. Hicks testified that Trump’s main concern was the reaction it would have on his wife, just as Trump has said.

Bove asked Hicks about the impact on Trump’s family. “I don’t think he wanted anyone in his family to be hurt or embarrassed about anything on the campaign. He wanted them to be proud of him,” she responded.

It’s humorous to think she’s a prosecution witness.

Interesting: CNN realizes the case is not a case.

CNN realizes Alvin Bragg's witch hunt has failed Tapper: "You're a voter… that doesn't seem fair that Trump's not allowed to criticize Cohen when he's constantly throwing punches at him" Reporter: "The voters we talk to don't care about this case"

