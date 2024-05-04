Star Witness, Liar, Disbarred Cohen Ruins Bragg Case on TikTok

By
M DOWLING
-
0
22

Michael Cohen isn’t under a gag order and is getting paid to lie, trash Trump, and spew trial nonsense online.

Cohen is a convicted liar and disbarred attorney who is a serial ethical violator. He goes live on TikTok every night, violating every policy and code of conduct.

He’s Bragg’s star witness. However, Trump is not allowed to say a word in defense. Merchan has turned the Constitution on its head by silencing a criminal defendant who is supposed to be protected by free speech.

It’s the star witness who should be under a gag order.

Rep. Elise Stefanik wants Michael Cohen investigated but the corrupt DOJ to investigate Michael Cohen.


