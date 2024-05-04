Star Witness, Liar, Disbarred Cohen Ruins Bragg Case on TikTok

Michael Cohen isn’t under a gag order and is getting paid to lie, trash Trump, and spew trial nonsense online.

Cohen is a convicted liar and disbarred attorney who is a serial ethical violator. He goes live on TikTok every night, violating every policy and code of conduct.

He’s Bragg’s star witness. However, Trump is not allowed to say a word in defense. Merchan has turned the Constitution on its head by silencing a criminal defendant who is supposed to be protected by free speech.

It’s the star witness who should be under a gag order.

TRUMP Case IMPLODES key witness

Cohen spilling the beans??

Live on Tiktok???

You got to be kidding me Right NO

CHECK THIS OUT FOLKS

pic.twitter.com/NZnJtGAclg — Robert The Builder (@NobodymrRobert) May 4, 2024

Michael Cohen, Bragg’s “star witness” against Trump, is a convicted perjurer and disbarred attorney. And Stormy Daniels’ attorney testified Cohen was extremely bitter Trump didn’t hire him in the White House. Now Cohen is cashing in on TikTok. And seeking revenge. Clown show. pic.twitter.com/93xPoAKpxM — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) May 4, 2024

Rep. Elise Stefanik wants Michael Cohen investigated but the corrupt DOJ to investigate Michael Cohen.

The Biden Administration will stonewall an investigation into Michael Cohen who admitted to the crime of lying to Congress so they can use him to attack President Trump in the sham Biden Trial. This is unprecedented and illegal election interference. I’m demanding the DOJ do its… pic.twitter.com/3HSC7cbL9r — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 3, 2024

Related