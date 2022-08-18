Ritzy NYC Hotels Now Available for Illegal Aliens

The border crisis is so much worse than people are told. Fox News, Newsmax, OANN, and some independent journalists cover it, but legacy media does not. It’s akin to lying in what is a massive coverup.
At least 13 million unvetted people will be here by 2024, the population of Pennsylvania or the populations of Wyoming, Vermont, DC, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, Montana, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, Hawaii, and West Virginia combined.
Even if they aren’t terrorists or criminals, and many are, the needy, uneducated people among them will need welfare. Democrats will tell them they are entitled to it, and they will vote for Democrats.
The aliens flooding the border, one alien a minute at the Rio Grande alone, are anonymous, unvetted people, including people who are needy, dependent, criminal, perverted, terrorists, etc. Drug problems in this country are skyrocketing as some of the most dangerous drugs pour into the country.
Hey, people coming illegally, can you hear it IN THE AIR TONIGHT? New York City is putting the unvetted illegal aliens into fancy hotels reduced to $400 a night. Federal taxpayers get to fund it. Watch the first clip. Gov. Abbott is right to send them to New York City, where they can get all they need and more. Maybe we could pretend to be here illegally and get a vacation?
Mayor Adams is calling it an emergency, so the hotels have to do it, and at reduced rates. As a bonus, the foreigners will leave the rooms a mess.
The Darien Gap is now open in Panama. DHS Secretary Mayorkas worked with Panama to make it easier for people to get through by reducing the trip from 10 to 2 days. That is also a path for terrorists from the Middle East.
No serious country does this, but Democrats and RINOs do, making us into a 3rd World Nation.
Listen to Mr. Morgan explain the dire situation:
Middle-class America is a threat to the Godless Communist Globalist Democrat Liberal Losers. The Middle-class doesn’t need Big Government and so are also a threat to the RINOs and the Deep State Bureaucrats.
For the Godless Communist Globalist Democrat Liberal Losers to stay in power they must destroy the Middle-class and make 95% of America 3rd World Poor. In the Last two years, they have done a good job. There are more people on welfare than ever and the Middle-class is digging into their savings to make ends meet. This was all by Democrat Loser Design and didn’t have to happen.
The goal of the Rich, the World Economic Forum Cult, is Middle Ages Feudalism. You will own nothing and be happy that the Government gives you your tiny quota of Soylent Green each day, while the Rich eat Kobe Beef and Caviar. We will walk, and they will drive around in very expense Luxury EVs and their private jets.
The World Economic Forum Cult is taking over Governments to create a New World Order of Royalty and Nobles who will always be rich and protected by Government.