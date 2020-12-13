How did these election night errors happen?

By
M. Dowling
-
0

We are told there is no voter fraud, but one must wonder how this happened:

There is no judiciary relief coming, not even from the Supreme Court. Despite that, the Trump team, will file lawsuits immediately in individual districts, eliminating the ‘no standing’ excuse. However, the way to go is to convince Republicans in the legislatures to appoint their own electors. That doesn’t appear to be happening for whatever reasons.

There are so many anomalies, like the one below. And why are states, especially Georgia, refusing a signature audit?

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.