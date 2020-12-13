How did these election night errors happen?

We are told there is no voter fraud, but one must wonder how this happened:

There is no judiciary relief coming, not even from the Supreme Court. Despite that, the Trump team, will file lawsuits immediately in individual districts, eliminating the ‘no standing’ excuse. However, the way to go is to convince Republicans in the legislatures to appoint their own electors. That doesn’t appear to be happening for whatever reasons.

FYI: after the Supreme Court ruled against Gore, the advice of the chief of his legal team was to take it to Congress. The head of that legal team is now Biden’s announced Chief of Staff. 12th Amendment does empower Congress to vote if electors contested. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) December 12, 2020

There are so many anomalies, like the one below. And why are states, especially Georgia, refusing a signature audit?

Republicans won more votes in both PA and WI House races yet Biden miraculously wins each narrowly… @RedEaglePatriot @RealAPolitics @RepublicRev pic.twitter.com/os3yvIW5Ef — The Burner Account (@burneraccountco) December 13, 2020