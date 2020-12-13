SOS Raffensperger works closely with Marxist-funded Stacey Abrams to win 1/5

Stacey Abrams and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are working together to prepare for the election on January 5th. That is the day the United States could become a communist nation.

Stacey Abrams’ organization Fair Fight pushed through legislation that compelled Georgia to accept email absentee ballot applications. In addition, the verification process in the email ballot applications was weakened. They did it through a lawsuit settlement with Raffensperger.

The Democratic Party also demanded absurdly complicated procedures to reject a ballot because of voter signature discrepancies. This together with the massive increase in absentee ballots created a situation where ballot applications and ballots were just not verified.

The lawsuit settlement in March required more thorough procedures before election officials can reject a ballot because of voter signature discrepancies. The settlement stipulates that a majority of the county officials reviewing the absentee ballots must not only agree that the signatures don’t match but that they also must compare the signature with all the signatures that they have on file.

This is an absurd requirement.

STACEY ABRAMS HAS ENTRENCHED THE CORRUPTION

Stacey Abrams said Democrats are “prepared to win this election” during an interview this morning on State of the Nation. She said that a total 1.2 million absentee ballots were requested for this senatorial election while only 1.3 million were requested for the general election. And 85,000 of those applications are from voters who did not vote in the general election. They are young and Black.

She told Tapper:

“Democrats are prepared to win this election. This is the first runoff where we have the level of investment and engagement that it takes to win a runoff. We know from the numbers we are in a good place. 1.2 million absentee ballots have been requested thus far, and just to put that into context, 1.3 million were requested for all of the general election. Of that 1.2 million, 85,000 of those applications are from voters who does not vote in the general election and disproportionately between 18 and 29 and disproportionately people of color. That signals that we understand that we may need to make a plan to vote and deliver this election.”

“What Donald Trump is doing, the disinformation is deeply problematic. I don’t know if he is going to help our harm his team. But we know that on our side of the conversation, we are pushing for leaders who will actually do the work of delivering COVID relief to Georgia.”

Republican incumbents Sens. David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) are facing off against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

Warnock and Ossoff are Marxists.

WHY IS RAFFENSPERGER STILL WORKING SO HARD WITH ABRAMS?

Newt Gingrich asked on Twitter: Why is Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger working so hard to add drop boxes and take other steps to make it harder for Republicans to win. Is he really that intimidated by Stacey Abrams?

He has worked closely with Stacey Abrams to do this. Raffensperger has also continued the practices that encouraged ballot stuffing. Early voting and mail-in balloting with the same lack of security was extended.

Watch:

Stacey Abrams on Georgia’s upcoming runoff election: “Democrats are prepared to win this election because this is the first runoff where we have the level of investment and engagement that it takes to win a runoff.” https://t.co/WW8T7DRztN #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WBwvo3VdJS — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 13, 2020

THE RAINBOW COALITION

Georgia State Senator Stacey Abrams is a talented leftist. She is also a recipient of piles of money from San Francisco Democratic power broker Steve Phillips and his wife Susan Sandler. She is the daughter of multi-billionaire bankers Herb and the late Marion Sandler.

Phillips and Sandler want to turn Georgia blue and to them, it is the key to turning the country Marxist [communist], NewZeal reports.

Phillips, thrilled about Stacey Abrams’ victory in the gubernatorial primary, was quoted in The Nation:

“The Rainbow Coalition is like a quilt—many patches, many pieces, many colors, bound by a common thread.” I was in Atlanta, Georgia, at the 1988 Democratic National Convention listening to Jesse Jackson describe his vision for how a multiracial and explicitly progressive coalition of people of color and progressive whites could lead Democrats to victory across the country. Although Jackson’s bid for the nomination fell short, the surprising success of his candidacy—he won 11 contests and nearly tripled his delegate total from 1984—revealed the potential of a campaign rooted in the country’s demographic revolution.

Last night, Stacey Abrams took a big step towards fulfilling that potential in the South by winning the Georgia gubernatorial Democratic nomination. The implications of her win for progressive politics and the future of the country are revolutionary in terms of political strategy and approach.

As a self-confessed Marxist-Leninist student, when Phillips uses the word “revolutionary,” he means it – literally.

Steve Phillips was also “one of the architects of the Doug Jones victory in Alabama.” Jones faked being a moderate.

FOR LEFTISTS, EVERYTHING IS RACIAL

Steve Phillips wrote in The Nation:

Georgia has historically been a conservative state because there were always too few people of color, and too few progressive whites, to sway statewide elections. That is no longer the case. In the 30 years since Democrats gathered in Atlanta for its national convention, the state’s population has grown increasingly racially diverse to the point where people of color are nearly a majority (47 percent) of the state’s population and 40 percent of all eligible voters…

Despite this demographic transformation, Democrats in Georgia consistently lose by an average of 230,000 votes. The strategic challenge is how to close that gap.

Phillips is mobilizing the minority vote that now makes up 47 percent of the state. Abrams has also. That is because of her New Georgia Project, a highly successful get out the vote organization.

The Democratic Socialists of America front organization is ‘Our Revolution’ inspired by Bernie Sanders and they are backing Abrams. They are actually communists and couldn’t be more radical.

Old communists and Maoists from the 1960s also came out to support the neo-Rainbow agenda, which you can read more about here.

The hard-left is targeting North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Texas, and Georgia. They are all blue trending red states with large black and Latino populations. If they can mobilize the minorities, they can win, unless the right doesn’t come out to vote.

The United States could become a Socialist/Communist state over the next decade. And a dark, dystopian world it will be.