“How dumb are these people?” Pray for them, “Amen and Awoman”

A Democratic representative opened the 117th Congress with a prayer that concluded with “amen and awoman.”

“We ask it in the name of the monotheistic God, [unintelligible], and God known by many names and by many different faiths, amen, and awoman,” Democratic Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, an ordained United Methodist pastor, said during the prayer to open the 117th Congress.

They made ‘Amen’ into a gendered word.

Amen comes from the Hebrew (and Shebrew) and has nothing to do with men.

Everything Democrats do is about destructive identity politics. Even the way the blue states dole out the vaccine. For example, in New York, Cuomo isn’t doing it by age and it’s older people who are vulnerable. He’s making sure drug addicts get it before the older people.

Meanwhile, he isn’t giving much out. He has the doses from the federal government, but the process is way too slow. And he’s blaming the President for his incompetence.

Just give the damn doses out Andy!

