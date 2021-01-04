‘Perfect’ Raffensperger-Trump phone call was very different from reportage

Raffensperger obviously leaked the conversation he had with President Trump and others. And it was leaked to the left-wing rag, The Washington Post, which selectively released a clip that would present a very different picture from the entire hour-long clip. It is a clip that made the President look like he was threatening Raffensperger to change the electoral votes. The truth is very different.

To show he wasn’t a lying snake, Raffensperger proved he was a lying snake by releasing a secretly recorded conversation with the United States president.

What was released compared to the purpose of the call were two entirely different things. The President had his lawyers on the call, and it was a perfect and legitimate call. The President’s team wanted Fulton County’s information, with its hidden suitcases of ballots, but Raffensperger and his lawyers will not provide the information. They said they would give them information on another county but not that one. They wouldn’t give the President’s lawyers their work product of the investigation of the hidden suitcases of ballots.

Why?

The WaPo and the Democrats conveniently left that out when they released a carefully selected segment from the conversation. They made the call into a problem of more chaos from Trump. In fact, the chaos is from the lying media and the snakes in Georgia politics.

President Trump clearly believes the election was fraudulent. He wasn’t concerned about 11,000 votes, but rather far more corrupt votes.

Raffensperger insists that he debunked every claim. Yet, he will not let anyone on the Trump side see the evidence. Why? If he’s so sure of himself, why isn’t Raffensperger transparent?

President Trump’s supporters want him to pursue this because we need to have faith in our electoral system, and right now, we don’t.

Watch this clip from Newsmax to hear what you won’t hear anywhere else:

THE FULL PHONE CALL ON THIS LINK

THE COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT ON THIS LINK