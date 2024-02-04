How Green Energy Is Made: Hint, It’s Not Green

John Lee Pettimore describes himself as a mining mechanic with forty years experience. He participated in mine rescues from the Tien Shan mountains of Kyrgyzstan to the bitter cold of the Yukon. Regardless of what he claims, his information is easily checked. I put additional information in brackets. He linked to Mark Mills for additional information.

“People love to tell me how “green energy” is made. Most of those people have never stepped foot in a mine. They sit in an air-conditioned office counting beans believing #GreenEnergy falls out of a unicorn’s ass. Most couldn’t do a hard day’s work if their life depended on it.

“Concrete is the 3rd largest CO2 emitter, accounting for 4 to 8% of the world’s CO2. A typical wind turbine uses 566.89 tons of concrete. The production of 1 m³ of concrete requires 2,775 MJ of energy. Most of this energy comes from oil. 89 barrels per turbine base.

[That emissions information is confirmed here. The Wall Street Journal reports that building one wind turbine requires 900 tons of steel, 2,500 tons of concrete, and 45 tons of nonrecyclable plastic.]

“A single Tesla battery weighing 1,000 pounds requires extracting and processing some 500,000 pounds of materials. Overburden-Ore-Crushing-Milling-Chemicals-Toxic tailing ponds-Smelting-Manufacturing. How “Green” is it? It’s not.

[Tesla batteries can weigh up to 1,836 pounds.]

“The University of Technology Sydney, Australia analyzed 14 metals essential to building Green Energy machines, concluding that the supply of elements such as nickel, dysprosium, and tellurium will need to increase 200%–600%—nothing “Green” about GreenEnergy.

“If wind turbines were to supply half the world’s electricity, nearly 2 billion tons of coal would have to be consumed to produce the concrete and steel, along with 1.5 billion barrels of oil to make the composite blades.

[You can find more information here.]

“The energy to produce 100 pounds of steel is equivalent to the energy needed to produce 1/2 a pound of semiconductor-grade silicon. One solar panel. That doesn’t include the energy needed to produce the glass/aluminum and copper.

“This is what I removed from the dump truck; why? Because you can no longer buy NG for vehicles. Remember when they told us NG [natural gas] for vehicles was going to save the planet? Now we have massive amounts of mining to create EVs nobody wants. Make sense?

[You can’t buy them easily because the left has made them taboo.]

