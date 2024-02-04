Report: Fifty Al Qaeda Arrested in Denver in Two Months

A report that fifty Al Qaeda were arrested in Denver over the past two months should alarm Americans, but it likely won’t.

We knew in 2009 there was a link to Al-Qaeda in Denver. A potential attack on New York in 2009 was traced to Denver.

We have heard the radical sermons in Mosques in this country. Terrorists are already here, and now we have armies of single men marching in from terror nations.

Americans should take the following clip seriously. Our borders are wide open, and we have a lot of enemies who want us destroyed.

Millions of single adult men pour into this country. As one representative explained, a division is 10,000. Over five million unvetted single adult men of military age have entered the country.

Americans Have No Idea How Bad Things Really Are: Denver Police At Airport Off The Record

“The media will not tell you this. — We’ve arrested, the Denver Police in Denver has arrested over 50 Al Qaeda members in the last two months.

“So I just had a conversation with a Denver police officer at the airport, and we were talking about the crime that’s going on, not only in Denver, but our country. And he says the media will not tell you this. I’m not even supposed to talk about this, but I don’t care anymore. We’ve arrested. The Denver police in Denver has arrested over 50 Al Qaeda members in the last two months. 50.

“So, with that said, we started talking about everything else. And we started talking about where the budget’s going and how they don’t have enough police cars. They’re gonna be putting them on foot. We started talking about all the migrants that have coming over the border and how they’re cutting the police budget in all major cities, including Denver.

“Then, we started talking about how their sleeper cells are all over Colorado. He’s talking about South Americans…he’s talking about people from Central America…he’s talking about people from China. He’s talking about people from, um, the Middle East all over, and he says, the police know this, the state police and the local police, and they’re not allowed to do a damn thing about it.

“So y’all, here’s my question for you, especially for those of you that are left-leaning. Do you still think that it’s okay to have open ****** borders?”

