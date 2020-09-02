How Joe Biden will win with mail-in voting, stealing an election

A top Democrat data and analytics firm funded by Michael Bloomberg claimed it is highly likely President Trump will win by a landslide on election night, but will ultimately lose in the following days after mail-in ballots continue to be counted.

Be alert to this. It is basically how the California Democrats took over Republican Orange County and five or six congressional seats, won on election day but lost after ballots were found.

It’s a version of ballot harvesting which is easy to do with mail-in voting. Several blue states are mailing ballots to every voter in the state.

So far, Rasmussen Reports that 50% of Democrats plan to vote by mail.

Axios reported:

By the numbers: Under one of the group’s modeling scenarios, Trump could hold a projected lead of 408-130 electoral votes on election night, if only 15% of the vote by mail (VBM) ballots had been counted.

Once 75% of mail ballots were counted, perhaps four days later, the lead could flip to Biden’s favor.

This particular modeling scenario portrays Biden as ultimately winning a massive victory, 334-204.

The methodology, described in detail below, was based in part on polling from FiveThirtyEight in August.

The ultimate results may well sit somewhere between these low-end and high-end scenarios and will also be impacted by who actually votes, and how voters’ views about their options change over the coming weeks

THE WHISTLEBLOWER

A Democrat operative who worked covertly in a massive voter fraud operation told New York Post reporter Jon Levine anonymously that Democrats will try to steal the 2020 election with a mail-in vote scheme.

The insider revealed how Democrats rig elections by paying homeless voters, taking advantage of the elderly in nursing homes, fraudulently posing as registered voters, printing up phony ballots, and actually removing real ballots from envelopes and replacing them with counterfeit ballots.

Watch:

Personally, having worked the absentee balloting in New York, I can verify this is true and rampant. We’ve gone to homes to check addresses and the people aren’t there. Often they are drug addicts. Democrats fill out forms in nursing homes where the people are in comas. The guardians at the desk won’t let Republicans up to the floor with the dementia patients, but Democrats are allowed up. The list goes on.