President gets a unanimous ruling & Vance doesn’t get his tax returns

A federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday temporarily halted a lower court ruling that would have sped up the disclosure of President Trump’s tax returns to prosecutors in Manhattan (Cyrus Vance), The Hill reported.

It was unanimous. A three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a prior ruling.

Trump can continue to shield eight years of corporate and personal tax returns while he appeals the lower court decision.

Trump claims that the New York grand jury subpoena seeking his tax returns is overbroad and was issued in bad faith. It is in bad faith. The Democrats want them for political purposes.

A federal trial judge dismissed those assertions in a lengthy opinion last month.

It’s unlikely the Democrats will get his tax returns before November.

UPDATE: Second Circuit Court of Appeals granted #Trump‘s bid for a stay and blocked the Manhattan DA from obtaining the President’s tax returns while both sides fight an appeal. #Trumptaxes #CyVance pic.twitter.com/kfI1ckC3ZR — Marta Dhanis (@MartaDhanis) September 1, 2020