How Lion Air’s Boeing Max 8 Was Saved the Day Before the Crash

The Boeing brand is badly damaged by the Lion Air crash, but early information shows the pilots made multiple errors to crash the 737 Max. The same thing happened the day before with different results. Why didn’t the crew that crashed have this information?

The day before the crash, the Lion Air’s crew fought to control the plane, but an off-duty pilot hitching a ride in the cockpit saved the place.

He diagnosed the problem and told the crew how to disable the malfunctioning flight-control system and save the plane.

Bloomberg said this information came from two people familiar with Indonesia’s investigation.

Investigators say the next day, a different crew flying the same plane made the same mistake.

All aboard, 189 souls, were gone.

This was not previously reported and it seems it was an avoidable crash. There is a lot more to this story that possibly mitigates or absolves Boeing, but too many drew from the hip.