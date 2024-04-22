California’s Closing In On the Electricity Income Tax

California’s Public Utilities Commission will soon vote on whether to adopt a fixed electricity charge. It looks like it will be based on income.

The Sentinel reported this in March, and now it’s here. Their big brilliant plan is if you make more, you will pay more.

It’s so very socialist of them with its redistribution of wealth from the productive to the non-productive.

They’ve scaled it back, but as income taxes go, that’s just to get its ugly foot in the door. Once in, they can raise it over and over.

With its new reduced fee, it will probably pass. The fee will go from $6 to $24 and will allow the utilities to cut the price of electricity slightly.

In March, the suggested fee was from $11 per month to $128 but, as we said, the new fee is to start:

Households earning $28,000-$69,000 would be charged an extra $20 to $34 per month. Those earning $69,000-$180,000 would pay $51 to $73 per month, and those earning more than $180,000 would pay a $85-to-$128 monthly surcharge.

California has the highest electricity rates in the contiguous US. A former head of the Public Utilities Commission says rates are so high because the CPUC (regulatory commission) is not doing its job.

The solution for every problem is always to go socialist or worse and drain more money from people’s accounts.

“This would be the first state to charge people based on their income rather than what they actually just use,” said Shon Hiatt, director of the USC Business of Energy Transition initiative.

“The problem here has been affordability. While California has focused almost completely on clean energy, it has disregarded reliability and affordability, and costs have continued to escalate. So, one of the (ways) they thought to address affordability (was), ‘Let’s just consider a tax and begin taxing people based on their income to address electricity rates.

Why are they doing this?

Many critics have blamed rich boy Gov. Gavin Newsom and his strict energy mandate that the state be carbon-free by 2035, along with the Democrat’s insistence that lawmakers fast-track the bill with no discussion.

Related