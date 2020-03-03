How Super Tuesday looks from the Left while the Right cringes

Today is Super Tuesday and there are fourteen states voting, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Utah, Vermont, American Samoa, Ex-Pats. They represent one-third of the primary vote count. Primaries and caucuses go all the way until June. Super Tuesday could be very telling or not.

This is the lineup with delegates: AL – 52, AR – 31, CA – 415, CO – 67, ME – 24, MA – 9,1 MN – 75, NC – 110, OK – 37, TN – 64, TX – 228, UT – 29, VT – 16, VA – 99, American Samoa – 6, Ex-Pats – who knows, Total: 1,344

Bernie’s probably going to win California and Texas.

All of these states have open primaries, some with same-day registration – Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota (same day reg), Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont (same day reg), Virginia

The real clear politics polling average for Super Tuesday has all of these lunatics beating the President, including people not running like Klobuchar and Buttigieg. It can’t be discounted. The Democrat [Socialist] Party is the largest U.S. party and they are now socialists and communists. Can that train be stopped?

The betting odds are with Biden although Bernie leads.

Elizabeth Warren is on track to lose her own state of Massachusetts. She still can’t be totally counted out. She accumulated $29 million in donations in February alone but burns through it all very quickly.

It’s unclear if Joe Biden got the bump he needed. He still can’t get through a speech sounding like he’s mentally fit.

WORD FROM THE LEFTISTS

Joy Reid is a Biden supporter and was critical of Bernie not showing up in Selma. She listed about ten points on Twitter but it was her usual blather so we aren’t posting them.

Based on my observation from Columbia SC and Selma, a few things to watch on #SuperTuesday: 1. Bloomberg showed up in Selma but got a rough reception. And our young, black focus group in Columbia SC were a hard NO. The takeaway: Bloomberg has intrigue, Biden has relationships. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 2, 2020

Robert Reich is a Marxist who worked as Labor Secretary under Bill Clinton. He’s a Bernie guy.

The Democratic establishment is wrong to think @BernieSanders is too progressive to win a general election. He’s the Democrats’ best shot at taking back the White House. Share this with all the Bernie skeptics you know before #SuperTuesday: pic.twitter.com/pS7vjfywA3 — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 2, 2020

They are going to restore the soul of the nation with a man who is so out of it, he can only serve as a puppet. Many are fine with that.

To all those who stuck by @JoeBiden, even when it was hard and all the world and media seemed to be against us… Today was our day, now is our moment. We earned this! We‘re going to restore the soul of America 🇺🇸#supertuesday2020 #SuperTuesday #BidenbeatsTrump — Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 3, 2020

Well, at least we now know Peter Daou is a communist.

SICKENING#BernieSanders represents: Health care as a human right. Racial, economic, social, and environmental justice. A people-powered movement driven by young people. AND. THE. DEM. ESTABLISHMENT. WANTS. TO. SHUT. THAT. DOWN.#SuperTuesday #NotMeUs — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 3, 2020

Nurses for communism:

We’re sending a clear message tomorrow… We will no longer accept the status quo. We will no longer accept a broken health care system that leaves millions suffering. We will accept nothing less than #MedicareForAll. Join nurses in voting for @BernieSanders on #SuperTuesday! pic.twitter.com/1Vn5rX6kDF — Bonnie Castillo (@NNUBonnie) March 2, 2020

This madman has a lot of power and he gets a lot of press. In a sane world, in a healthy America, no one would have given him air time.

My message tonight, on the eve of #SuperTuesday, is “A Time For Moral Courage, Not Moderation.” Poor people are tired of being told we need to look for “moderate” solutions when moderation always seems to deny the extremism we face. (Photo: @stevepavey / #HopeInFocus) pic.twitter.com/2kXJnTC2Od — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) March 3, 2020

Communists for Bernie are having too much fun, including the fraud Omar: