How terrorists are made

M. Dowling
It’s amazing how Joe Biden and his cabal could do as much damage as they have in Afghanistan without the media coming down on them in at least some proportion to their attacks on Donald Trump for killing a mastermind of terror, Qassem Suleimani. Suleimani is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US and allied soldiers. The lies about the disastrous withdrawal, the abandonment of Americans and allies, the murder of innocent civilians in a drone strike are now met with silence by the MSM. They want it to go away so they can protect Biden and the cabal who tell him what to do.

Watch the clip at the end on how terrorists are made.

Where are all the media who trashed then-President Trump when he killed a mastermind of terror? Shouldn’t they be calling out Biden for creating new terrorists?

Remember this:


Rachel Maddow was spreading Iran’s propaganda:

Judge Jeanine’s monologue last night was good. She covered how terrorists are made. It’s very blunt.

Watch:


3 COMMENTS

  1. WAR is coming?
    It is already here as the Luciferian globalists and their bought and paid for governments have opened the depopulation Blitzkrieg with the COV-LARP.
    I hate to see anyone get victimized and stepped on but you can’t fight the battles of others.
    Hopefully humans awake and harden up before it is too late.

  2. While IS shows Faux News stories, and themes, this is just a bit of what IS is not covering, and would have before:

    Arizona Recently Processed 673,000 Voter Identities with the Social Security Administration – 58% Had NO MATCH FOUND

    Eric Trump: We Didn’t Know Until 2 Days Ago Hillary Clinton Funded the Alfa Bank Mainstream Media Scam

    Dr. Fauci Funded 60 Projects at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and All Were in Conjunction with the Chinese Military

    “For the Very First Time You’re Really Going to See How Sick this System is that We Call Our Election and Voting System” – Jovan Pulitzer Gives Terrific Interview on Upcoming Arizona Audit Results

    IS used to be in the lead on many stories, but now is in the back of the pack, along with Faux News.
    I noticed, it is so obvious.

