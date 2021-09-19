















It’s amazing how Joe Biden and his cabal could do as much damage as they have in Afghanistan without the media coming down on them in at least some proportion to their attacks on Donald Trump for killing a mastermind of terror, Qassem Suleimani. Suleimani is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US and allied soldiers. The lies about the disastrous withdrawal, the abandonment of Americans and allies, the murder of innocent civilians in a drone strike are now met with silence by the MSM. They want it to go away so they can protect Biden and the cabal who tell him what to do.

Watch the clip at the end on how terrorists are made.

Where are all the media who trashed then-President Trump when he killed a mastermind of terror? Shouldn’t they be calling out Biden for creating new terrorists?

Remember this:

“This is a massive walk up the escalation ladder. With Suleimani dead, war is coming — that seems certain. The only questions are where, in what form and when?” ⁦@SangerNYT⁩ https://t.co/wQwNwvUcql — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 4, 2020

What are you talking about? Iran’s top general is dead, the leader of ISIS is dead, and fewer Americans have been killed in Iran’s “retaliation” than were killed by Iran before we took out Suleimani. https://t.co/ZQs2MIbmp7 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 8, 2020



Rachel Maddow was spreading Iran’s propaganda:

Judge Jeanine’s monologue last night was good. She covered how terrorists are made. It’s very blunt.

Watch:

