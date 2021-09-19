It’s amazing how Joe Biden and his cabal could do as much damage as they have in Afghanistan without the media coming down on them in at least some proportion to their attacks on Donald Trump for killing a mastermind of terror, Qassem Suleimani. Suleimani is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US and allied soldiers. The lies about the disastrous withdrawal, the abandonment of Americans and allies, the murder of innocent civilians in a drone strike are now met with silence by the MSM. They want it to go away so they can protect Biden and the cabal who tell him what to do.
Watch the clip at the end on how terrorists are made.
Where are all the media who trashed then-President Trump when he killed a mastermind of terror? Shouldn’t they be calling out Biden for creating new terrorists?
Remember this:
“This is a massive walk up the escalation ladder. With Suleimani dead, war is coming — that seems certain. The only questions are where, in what form and when?” @SangerNYT https://t.co/wQwNwvUcql
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 4, 2020
Iranian Commander Qassem Suleimani Killed In Airstrike On Baghdad Airport!
CNN: Escalation of tensions between Iran and US#iran #iraq #Baghdad #BaghdadAirport #قاسم_سليماني #بغداد pic.twitter.com/Y4H7JCtqwE
— Mehrdad Torabi (@mehrdadt1987) January 3, 2020
What are you talking about? Iran’s top general is dead, the leader of ISIS is dead, and fewer Americans have been killed in Iran’s “retaliation” than were killed by Iran before we took out Suleimani. https://t.co/ZQs2MIbmp7
— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 8, 2020
Rachel Maddow was spreading Iran’s propaganda:
Judge Jeanine’s monologue last night was good. She covered how terrorists are made. It’s very blunt.
Watch:
WAR is coming?
It is already here as the Luciferian globalists and their bought and paid for governments have opened the depopulation Blitzkrieg with the COV-LARP.
I hate to see anyone get victimized and stepped on but you can’t fight the battles of others.
Hopefully humans awake and harden up before it is too late.
The predators sense the weakness, they are closing in for the kill, they have all the momentum.
While IS shows Faux News stories, and themes, this is just a bit of what IS is not covering, and would have before:
Arizona Recently Processed 673,000 Voter Identities with the Social Security Administration – 58% Had NO MATCH FOUND
Eric Trump: We Didn’t Know Until 2 Days Ago Hillary Clinton Funded the Alfa Bank Mainstream Media Scam
Dr. Fauci Funded 60 Projects at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and All Were in Conjunction with the Chinese Military
“For the Very First Time You’re Really Going to See How Sick this System is that We Call Our Election and Voting System” – Jovan Pulitzer Gives Terrific Interview on Upcoming Arizona Audit Results
IS used to be in the lead on many stories, but now is in the back of the pack, along with Faux News.
I noticed, it is so obvious.