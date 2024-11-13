How You Get 20 Million People Here Illegally to Leave

The following paraphrases Peter St. Onge, Ph.D.’s comments on the mass deportation of people here illegally. He notes that FDR was the record holder on deportations, but you won’t find that information easily. They will tell you Hoover alone did it, but the deportations continued until World War II, and FDR was in office from 1933 until near the end of the war. FDR’s record is cleansed of that information on the Internet, but nearly two million were deported or self-deported.

What began under Hoover continued under FDR without fanfare and didn’t end until World War II. Many of the people who left under FDR self-deported.

The following paraphrases St. Onge’s comments:

Nearly 60% of Americans want mass deportation of illegal aliens. They are breaking the law by trespassing on our Republic. Joe Biden‘s communist handlers let perhaps 20 million into this country, many of them murderers and rapists because many countries did not send their best.

Donald Trump has promised the largest mass deportation in US history.

Before this, Franklin D. Roosevelt was the record holder. He deported two million overwhelmingly Mexican immigrants. FDR deportations included citizen children of illegals. So, that is perfectly legal. They will pretend it is not.

The active deportations will start with criminals, which will essentially be arrests.

We will have the self-deportations behind the scenes. Ninety percent of FDR‘s deportations were actually self-deportations because the deportees didn’t want to get arrested on the way out. If that pattern holds, we could be looking at 15 million self-deportations.

Wall Street Silver recently suggested some ways to get these self-deportations rolling, including cutting all financial benefits from food stamps to rent subsidies from free apartments to Obama phones. This would free up resources to, say, homeless combat veterans.

Next, cancel the so-called Temporary Refugee Status. TPS hands out work permits like candy.

Then, the big one. Crack down on employers who hire illegals. That is already illegal, with up to six months in prison. But it’s not enforced.

Next up is the border to both stop the flow of new entrants and ensure deportations are not a revolving door; Donald Trump plans to finish the wall and restore his remain in Mexico policy.

The true refugee would be very happy with Mexico. If Mexico does not play ball, Trump is threatening a 25% tariff on everything Mexico exports to the US if they do not get illegal immigration under control.

So, Mexico may not pay for the wall. They will be the wall beyond deportations.

Trump wants more screenings for immigrants so we can attract the best and the brightest without getting swamped by criminals and welfare cases. Ideally, we would replace our current bubblegum and baling wire immigration system with a point system like Japan uses where you get points for education, income, career achievements, and age, so you’re not a burden on the health system. Prove enough points, and you’re in. Fail, and you’re out for good.

Finally, what does mass deportation do to the economy? In short, millions of jobs open up for Americans, along with millions of houses. The Americans will get the higher wages, and of course, we’re not spending hundreds of billions of dollars on welfare for illegals. Inflation and GDP depend on the magnitude, so how high are the wages, how low are the rents, how many people leave, and what are they contributing, if anything?

Watch:

