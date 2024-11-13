P’Nut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon did not have rabies; officials announced — as it was revealed the animals were marked for death and decapitation days before the state seized them.

The internet-famous P’Nut and his raccoon pal were taken from an Upstate New York home by force in a raid by state agents on Oct. 30.

“Results are negative,” Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss told The New York Post Tuesday.

According to the New York Post, a newly revealed timeline shows state officials advised the county to euthanize the pets a full seven days before they were taken from their unofficial caretaker, Mark Longo, on Oct. 30 — even though the Department of Environmental Conservation later said the squirrel bit an agent during the raid, sparking the need for the test.

Days later, on Oct. 29, the DEC had laid their plans to raid Longo’s home, but the county’s timeline shows that the DEC was also already coordinating the animals’ euthanizations with Elmira Animal Control—directly contradicting their previous explanation that P’Nut had prompted his own euthanization, the Post said.

P’Nut’s rabies report form did indicate that he “bit wildlife operator” on the thumb — but the timeline indicates that the animals’ deaths were planned before the bite, the Post revealed.

“I’m in utter shock,” Longo told The Post when shown the timeline. “I’d like to give you a proper statement, but for now, I’ll just say, ‘Wow.’”

Longo—who says he still hasn’t received any word from officials about the animals—previously insisted that they were rabies-free.

Cuomo asks Longo about things people say about him on the Internet. He has a sexual life on the Internet, but as he says, it has nothing to do with the animal murders.

GOVERNMENT OVERREACH

The story here is government overreach. A conservation department shouldn’t send ten armed agents into a person’s home to steal and murder animals. There was no warning, no due process, and the execution was pre-planned.

New Evidence Suggests Government Committed PREMEDITATED MURDER on Peanut the Squirrel Mark Longo, Peanut’s owner, claims that agents planned to kill Peanut long before kicking him out of his home, raiding it, and euthanizing his pet squirrel and raccoon. The evidence for this… pic.twitter.com/WwBBECcoBb — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) November 13, 2024

P’NUT’S OWNER SET TO SUE SQUIRREL MURDERERS Mark Longo is preparing a lawsuit against the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) after his beloved pet squirrel, P’Nut, was seized, euthanized, and possibly decapitated for a rabies test. P’Nut, an internet… pic.twitter.com/YuC7dTM2qC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 7, 2024

According to law enforcement sources, the decision to euthanise P’nut sparked bomb threats at DEC offices from Tarrytown to Buffalo after the department officials stormed the beloved little creature’s owners — Mark and Daniela Longo’s home in the hamlet of Pine City, Chemung… pic.twitter.com/OXZaYMiwLE — ∼Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) November 5, 2024

