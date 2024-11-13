NYC Mayor Eric Adams Will Not Rule Out Helping Trump Deport

In his latest press conference, New York City Mayor Eric Adams repeatedly said that “the American people have spoken loudly and clearly. We have a broken immigration system; it needs to be fixed. That’s the only conversation I want. New York City was devastated by that broken system.”

“People come up to me on the street and tell me, ‘I believe in mass deportations.’”

The idea that the immigration system is broken is a Democrat talking point. They break immigration law and then say it is broken. They want amnesty for all these people, and they want them to vote sooner rather than later.

As for Eric Adams, he is correct when he says the American people have spoken, and NYC has been devastated by that broken system.

A bonus for him personally is he might get a pardon from Donald Trump. It could be a win-win.

The bottom line is he did not rule out working with Donald Trump. Those of us living in New York hope that’s true.

Watch:

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email