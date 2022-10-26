HRH Biden Will Only Allow “Eight Bullets in a Round” After the Election

A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for the disarmament of American citizens. He boasts that his legislation limits guns to eight bullets, but he won’t stop there. It’s only the beginning.

Natalie Barden, whose brother was killed in the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School attack, asked what he is currently doing to limit high-capacity magazines.

He said he would push to ban “assault weapons” after the election. “My legislation says there can be no more than eight bullets in a round.”

BIDEN: “My legislation says there can be no more than eight bullets in a round, okay?” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LxmTk9EjyC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 24, 2022

Biden continued, “The guys doing these mass killings; they have magazines, they call them, that can hold up to 100 bullets in it. That’s just like having an automatic weapon, which we’re not allowed to have, by the way, supposedly.”

He restated his false claim that AR-15 bullets “travel five times the speed of an ordinary bullet.”

Field & Stream recently reviewed the velocity of the five fastest rifle cartridges in June. The AR-15 rounds, .223 and 5.56, didn’t make the top five.

He also said AR-15 rifles are made for one thing, “to kill people,” and he can “find no rational reason why ‘assault weapons’ should be sold, period.”

Uh, no, they’re for hunting, self-defense, target and skeet shooting, and protection from people like Joe.

Biden wants to limit ALL guns to 8 bullets pic.twitter.com/2lo5vVOn34 — MKultra Guinea Pig (@MKultraGuneaPig) October 26, 2022

