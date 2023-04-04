HS Teacher Fantasizes About Secretly Injecting Puberty Blockers

A Bemidji, Minnesota High School English transgender teacher in Minnesota, is a biologically male transgender woman. The teacher, Gina Marie Bernard, fantasizes about secretly injecting children with puberty blockers. That is according to a Facebook post obtained by Alpha News. Alpha News says it was in response to the recent murders of six people in Tennessee.

“Me coming to the realization I will never fulfill my lifelong quest of moving to Tennessee to secretly inject 11 year olds [sic] with hormone blockers while I do an interpretive drag dance to my favorite Judy Blume novel,” said the post, published to the Facebook page of Gina Marie Bernard.

His classroom sports a transgender flag and a rainbow flag.

THE BERNARD POETRY

Alpha News reports Bernard published several pieces of poetry, including one called “Confessional,” where he writes about giving his daughters marijuana and wine, performing oral sex, killing a friend’s cat, masturbating, and writing a letter to a serial killer.

“I’ve tasted the barrel of a loaded Winchester Ranger 20-gauge, silky with Hoppe’s No. 9. I fantasize about committing a crime so I can spend a year in a women’s prison. But only a year,” the poem says.

The poem is included in one of Bernard’s two books of poetry. According to The Bemidji Pioneer, they’re called “I Am This Girl” and “Naked, Gettin’ Nuder,”

Here are a couple more lines from her poem, The Confessional:

After my transition—because I had to know for sure—I met a man at the Grand Casino in Mille Lacs and gave him head; his name was Scott, and he wore black socks.

While she was away at graduate school, I accidentally ran over Susan’s cat. It wasn’t dead, so I put a tea towel over its head and twisted its neck. A butterfly landed at the crook of my elbow and drank my sweat.

The students can read all these poems online. Read more at Alpha News. This story also appeared in the Tennessee Star.

This seems to fit with the Transhumanism ideology. It is promoted by the World Economic Forum philosopher Yuval Noah Harari.

