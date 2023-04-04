Judge Merchan’s Daughter Is a Well-Placed Dem Operative

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan presides over Bragg’s get-Trump case today. He might not be impartial. We know he presided over the petty tax fraud case with former CFO Allen Weisselberg. Merchan put the 75-year-old in Rikers with hardened criminals.

Judge Merchan, a lifelong Democrat, has previously tangled with Trump, and Donald Trump frequently criticizes Judge Merchan. If Democrats wanted to avoid the impression of influencing the election, they could have gotten a judge who doesn’t have prior entanglements.

Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Juan Manuel Merchan was hand-picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who ‘railroaded’ my 75-year-old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg.”

The MSM says Merchan is fair, but he did put an elderly man in the worst prison in New York City for a petty crime that the Democrat DA elevated.

Merchan also presided over Steve Bannon’s fraud case.

Trump’s Lawyers say he’s not biased:

Speaking on Sunday to ABC’s “This Week,” Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, said that his client is “entitled to his own option” and has been the “victim of political persecution.” “And what he’s been through, quite frankly, I don’t blame him for feeling the way he feels … Do I think the judge is biased? Of course not. How could I subscribe to that when I’ve had no interactions with this judge that would lead me to believe he’s biased,” Tacopina added.

JUDGE MERCHAN’S DAUGHTER

His daughter’s LinkedIn account reveals she is a Democrat who worked with the election campaigns of President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris.

While working with the Kamala Harris campaign, Loren also served as the Vice President of Authentic Campaigns.

According to its website, Authentic Campaigns is a digital agency that raises “hundreds of millions of dollars for progressive campaigns” through digital persuasion programs.

Authentic Campaigns was also heavily involved with Harris’s campaign, and the company served as the vice president’s leading digital vendor.

Loren currently serves as the President of Authentic Campaigns.

Authentic harshly criticized Trump also. At least one article on its site accuses Trump of “scamming people online.” Pro-Harris and Biden are what they are all about.

A BAD DAY FOR AMERICA, A BANANA REPUBLIC

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said he thinks Trump’s arraignment is a “bad day for all of us” in a video posted to Twitter.

“Today, American politics crosses a line that it’s never going to come back from,” he said, adding that he finds charges, which have not been made public, “ridiculous.”

“After today, every prosecutor in America that wants to make a name for themselves now is going to have permission to basically go after someone in the other party,” he added.

Today is a bad day for all of us & we are all going to regret it for a very long time pic.twitter.com/Nc2oMpeFz0 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 4, 2023

Related