Huge crowd greets President & Melania in the early hours – Watch his speech

President Trump and Melania Trump were greeted by a massive crowd in India, in the world’s largest stadium, in the early hours of the morning. The media is mostly ignoring it or claiming he overestimated the crowd size. I have heard over and over about the Kobe Bryant memorial today, and that is a nice event, but it’s not equivalent to the President visiting India. Yet, the media will not give him the credit he deserves.

During his speech at the #NamasteTrump programme, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump highlighted aspects of his vision for USA. He also spoke at length about India’s greatness as well as the greatness of our culture, ethos, people and more. I thank him for his kind words. pic.twitter.com/T2trutWPqY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

Unparalleled vibrancy at the world’s largest stadium. Watch… pic.twitter.com/RupPFsOq2z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

The President begins speaking at 1:32, describing the love we have for India and praising the Prime Minister: