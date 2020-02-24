Huge crowd greets President & Melania in the early hours – Watch his speech

By
M. Dowling
-
0

President Trump and Melania Trump were greeted by a massive crowd in India, in the world’s largest stadium, in the early hours of the morning. The media is mostly ignoring it or claiming he overestimated the crowd size. I have heard over and over about the Kobe Bryant memorial today, and that is a nice event, but it’s not equivalent to the President visiting India. Yet, the media will not give him the credit he deserves.

The President begins speaking at 1:32, describing the love we have for India and praising the Prime Minister:

