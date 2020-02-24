Look at what Stone’s biased foreperson wrote in her questionnaire

The lead juror at Roger Stone’s trial filled out a written questionnaire for prospective jurors claiming that she was “not sure” whether she posted online about the Russia investigation or Stone. She said she “may have shared an article” on social media on the topics, according to a portion of the document reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The woman, the Stone jury foreperson, had been blasting the President and Stone repeatedly and there is no way she didn’t remember that. She’s an angry activist. And she lied on her questionnaire.

Stone’s lawyers filed a motion on Feb. 14 alleging that Hart’s social media activity shows that she was biased against President Trump and Stone.

Those should be grounds to declare a mistrial according to Judge Napolitano and others. However, the Obama judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson refused to recuse herself. That means she will decide if the bias warrants a mistrial.

Jackson declined to recuse in response to Stone’s lawyers’ request on Sunday. She wasted no time. She herself appears biased.

The Constitution clearly states that the accused must have an “impartial jury,” and Jackson will make a decision in thie case this week.

Hart, who ran for Congress as a Democrat in 2012, commented negatively about Trump on Twitter and circulated news stories about the Russia probe. In one Aug. 2, 2019 post, she called all of Trump’s supporters racist.

Independent reporter Mike Cernovich tracked down some of Hart’s tweets. She is a social media activist.