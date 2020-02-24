NY Times’ Paul Krugman says Bernie’s “not a wannabe authoritarian ruler”

As we reported earlier, the media and the Democrats, in general, are pivoting to Bernie and to do that, they have to pretend he isn’t the far-left extremist we all know him to be.

In a series of absolutely absurd tweets, leftist columnist Paul Krugman declared Bernie is “not a left-leaning version of Trump” and he’s not a “wannabe authoritarian ruler.”

It’s true Bernie Sanders is not a left-leaning version of Trump. The man is a communist. Sanders says he’s a Democratic Socialist, but if you’ve watched the AOC Squad [who are campaigning for him] in action, you know they are very extreme and run to the left of the Communist Party USA.

Krugman sees no problem in Bernie spending too much since Trump has already done that. Krugman is the person who made excuse after excuse for Obama running up the debt.

As far as dumping private insurance, Krugman claims the Democrat party won’t allow it since they are so noble and wouldn’t abuse their power as Trump allegedly has. One problem with that is every democrat candidate has promised to dump private insurance, except for Amy Klobuchar who will add a public option. Public options will eventually destroy private insurance since no private company can compete with the bottomless taxpayer purse.

GASLIGHTING

The ‘Nobel Laureate of being always wrong’ seems to think Bernie is too moderate but he wants him to win because it’s about “FREEDOM.”

Earlier this month, Krugman declared Bernie isn’t a socialist. At the time, Democrats were freaking out over Bernie’s success.

Even Bernie admits to being a card-carrying socialist. That isn’t up for discussion. Krugman is clearly gaslighting us here. He’s a manipulative leftist.

Bernie Sanders Isn’t a Socialist https://t.co/VGxWuWGeAX — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 13, 2020

THE LATEST KRUGMAN TWEETS

Well, Bernie Sanders is now the clear favorite for the Democratic nomination. Lots of things to say about that, but the most important is that he is NOT a left-leaning version of Trump. Even if you disagree with his ideas, he’s not a wannabe authoritarian ruler 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 23, 2020

America under a Sanders presidency would still be America, both because Sanders is an infinitely better man than Trump and because the Democratic Party wouldn’t enable abuse of power the way Republicans have 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 23, 2020

And if you’re worried about his economic agenda, what’s your concern, exactly? That he’ll run budget deficits? Trump is doing that already — and the economic effects have been positive 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 23, 2020

I’m more concerned about (a) electability and (b) if he does win, squandering political capital on unwinnable fights like abolishing private health insurance. But if he’s the nominee, it’s the job of Dems to make him electable if at all possible 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 23, 2020

To be honest, a Sanders administration would probably leave center-left policy wonks like me out in the cold, at least initially. But this is no time for self-indulgence and ego trips. Freedom is on the line 5/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 23, 2020