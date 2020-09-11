Huge diplomatic breakthrough for President Trump



Donald Trump announces another Middle Eastern country will recognize Israel – with Bahrain joining the United Arab Emirates in establishing ties with Jerusalem.

This is an outstanding achievement, years in the making. This is part of a broader diplomatic effort to integrate Israel into the Middle East.

The nations willing to join certainly understand the danger of Iran gaining hegemony in the region.

This announcement followed a three-way phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

It is historic which means the media will mostly ignore it.

“There is no more powerful response to the hatred that spawned 9/11 than this agreement,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

This is the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. Barack Obama, on the other hand, attempted to give full hegemony to the terrorist state of Iran.

While the media is insulting Trump, trying to destroy him, he is out working on peace in the world.

I don’t normally retweet POTUS, but this seems worth it. https://t.co/jotqwMHfdc — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 11, 2020