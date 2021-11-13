Huge Increase in Medicare Premiums While Dems Fund Open Borders & Socialist Bills

















At the same time foreigners from around the world pour in, with promises that they will get our benefits, including welfare and social security, the federal government is announcing that there will be a large hike in Medicare premiums. They blamed the pandemic and the costs of a new Alzheimer’s drug in their announcement on Friday.

They want you to believe that all the free stuff for illegal aliens costs nothing and the multi-trillion dollar bills cost nothing.

The 14.5% increase in Part B premiums will take monthly payments for those in the lowest income bracket from $148.50 a month this year to $170.10 in 2022.

Medicare Part B covers physician services, outpatient hospital services, certain home health services, medical equipment, and certain other medical and health services not covered by Medicare Part A, including medications given in doctors’ offices.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services played down the spike, pointing out that most beneficiaries also collect Social Security benefits and will see a cost-of-living adjustment of 5.9% in their 2022 monthly payments, the agency said in a statement. That’s the largest bump in 30 years.

they giveth with one hand and taketh with the other.

“This significant COLA increase will more than cover the increase in the Medicare Part B monthly premium,” CMS said. “Most people with Medicare will see a significant net increase in Social Security benefits. For example, a retired worker who currently receives $1,565 per month from Social Security can expect to receive a net increase of $70.40 more per month after the Medicare Part B premium is deducted

This is a tax on our elderly and disabled so the Left can fund their wasteful bills, send trillions to foreign countries, and fund open borders.

