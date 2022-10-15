“Huge Security Issue” Uncovered in the Most Secure Election Ever

Swing states and LA County used a software company that gave “superadministrator” privileges to contractors in China. The firm stored US data in China as well. What could go wrong?

Chinese immigrant Eugene Yu, the CEO of Konnech, an election software company, was arrested “as part of an investigation into the possible theft of personal identifying information of [Los Angeles County election] workers.” It doesn’t stop there. Officials believed that information “was stored on servers in the People’s Republic of China.”

LA County District Attorney George Gascon announced the arrest. He’s usually oblivious to crimes. Why is he investigating and not Merrick Garland?

The company used third-party contractors based in China.

THEY USED CHINA’S SUBCONTRACTORS TO STORE US ELECTION DATA

Just the News reported that US tech company, Konnech, is involved in a scandal. They gave Chinese subcontractors US election data. It was in a warrant filed by prosecutors this week.

Did anyone ask former attorney general Bill Barr for comment?

Eugene Yu, the CEO of the election software company Konnech, was arrested for possible grand theft and embezzlement.

It is common knowledge that China requires all Chinese nationals and companies to act as spies if called upon. We know they had personal information. And Chinese nationals had super access to voter data.

The warrant also alleges Konnech employees “sent personal identifying information of Los Angeles County election workers to third-party software developers who assisted with creating and fixing” the company’s PollChief software.

Konnech swore all of it’s election data was stored on secure U.S. computer servers. The LA DA last week arrested the company CEO for storing that data in China. The DC office of the FBI protected Konnech for years until they no longer could. Georgia election workers sound off … https://t.co/m0hmnIQkjy — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 12, 2022

TRUE THE VOTE WAS RIGHT ABOUT KONNECH

At the same time, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is investigating TruetheVote, claiming they never produced voter fraud data. Yet, it was True the Vote that first accused Konnech of storing US election data in China. No one investigated that.

Arizona’s Mark Brnovich had the GOP nomination for US Senate locked up last year. He only had to do one thing, actively prosecute election fraud. Instead he said there wasn’t any, or very little. Now look at him as a TTV tip exposed the Konnech data theft bombshell. Pathetic. https://t.co/U8LjtWv3Ch — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 15, 2022

According to the Texas Tribune, Konnech sued True the Vote for claiming, among other things, that they stored US election data on a server in China:

In addition, the complaint says, True the Vote, Engelbrecht, and Phillips “falsely claimed” they discovered Konnech had stored data on an unsecured server in Wuhan, China, “which Defendants hacked into and stole data from,” including personal data on 1.8 million poll workers “which they claim is a vehicle for the Chinese Communist Party to breach U.S. elections.”

The charging document, filed in the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles on Thursday, claims that a project manager in August “wrote that any employee for Chinese contractors working on PollChief software had ‘super administration’ privileges for all PollChief clients.”

The project manager reportedly described the decision as a “huge security issue.”

Konnech is also alleged to have stored poll worker data in servers located in the People’s Republic of China.

The company said it uses no such server, and stores all U.S. data “exclusively on protected computers located within the United States.” In addition, it said, it does not have data on that many poll workers “or even a small fraction of that number.”

Konnech “fraudulently appropriated public funds” “had superadminisraion privileges for all PollChief clients” “a huge security issue” “the largest data breach in United States history” Warrant link – https://t.co/ft9SUCCSMk Meet America’s Biggest Election Denier pic.twitter.com/jVQ5WVhBWE — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 15, 2022

Related