Huge story! 26% of mail-in ballots lost in NY

84,000 VOTES LOST

The mail-in ballots of more than 84,000 New York City Democrats who sought to vote in the presidential primary were disqualified, according to new figures released by the Board of Elections.

The city BOE received 403,103 mail-in ballots for the June 23 Democratic presidential primary.

But the certified results released Wednesday revealed that only 318,995 mail-in ballots were counted.

That means 84,108 ballots were not counted or invalidated — 21 percent of the total.

One out of four mail-in ballots were disqualified for arriving late, lacking a postmark or failing to include a voter’s signature, or other defects. The Post reported Tuesday that roughly 30,000 mail-in ballots were invalidated in Brooklyn alone.

Cuomo made it easier for almost everyone to vote absentee and he paid for pre-paid envelopes with NY tax dollars while complaining the state is impoverished.

“A 26 percent invalidation rate is astounding. It’s very troubling,” said Arthur Schwartz, who represented several candidates in a federal lawsuit claiming voters were disenfranchised over the BOE and Postal Service’s handling of ballots.

It’s okay, we will ignore the rules…

So, what did a judge do? The judge decided to ignore the dates until June 25th. And not signing is also not the voters fault.

Manhattan Judge Analisa Torres ordered that ballots received by June 25 be counted, though the state Board of Elections said it is appealing the ruling.

Aside from tardy mailings and processing, Schwartz said scores of ballots were tossed out because the voters failed to sign the interior envelope that came with it.

But he said it wasn’t the voters’ fault.

“The envelope with directions for the signature was so poorly designed,” Schwartz said.

FAIRFAX COUNTY SENT ILLEGAL BALLOTS FILLED OUT BUT IT WAS JUST A ‘MISTAKE’

Then there is this. A D.C. based liberal group mailed illegal and incorrect pre-filled absentee ballot request forms to voters. The group, Center for Voter Information, is affiliated with the Voter Participation Center started in 2003 by Democrat consultant Page Gardner.

Thousands – nearly half a million — of these were sent out to Fairfax County residents.

“Some [voters] think it’s a scam, some of them think it’s an attempt at voter suppression, when in reality it’s just a third-party group trying to do a mailing and they didn’t do a very good followup,” said Democrat Gary Scott, director of elections for Fairfax County.

Scott said there were two problems with the absentee ballots. The first was that voters in Fairfax County were issued return envelopes addressed to Fairfax City, which has a separate elections office. The second issue was that the applications were partially filled with voters’ information, and in some cases the information was wrong.