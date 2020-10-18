San Fran Antifa beats up people at free speech rally

A rally called to promote free speech and denounce big tech censorship in San Francisco on Saturday became violent and dangerous when hundreds of Joe Biden’s Antifa ‘counterprotesters’ showed up and berated and attacked demonstrators, leaving one missing a tooth.

The police saved them. Antifa was just getting started.

The conservative group Team Save America organized the event to protest Twitter, which argues censors free speech. They planned to rally at United Nations Plaza before moving the protest to Twitter’s headquarters a few blocks away. But the event quickly devolved into a shouting match and violence as hundreds of counterprotesters stormed the scene.

There were no proud boys there. And QAnon doesn’t have members. STOP LYING https://t.co/xGgeZI5WcS — Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) October 18, 2020

Video shows one counterprotester punching Philip Anderson, an organizer of the event, knocking one of his teeth out.

Antifa attacked me for literally no reason.

pic.twitter.com/xS99JCICbK — Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) October 18, 2020

Antifa attacked me for no reason. pic.twitter.com/kDajqqyQ78 — Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) October 17, 2020

Saved by the Blue

Antifa tried to kill us all. The Police saved our lives!!! BACK THE BLUE!!! https://t.co/6sOVY4E7cG — Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) October 18, 2020

