Hunter’s former partner spoke with FBI for 5 hours about Biden China deal

Tony Bobulinski, a former partner of Hunter Biden’s, said he is a material witness in a money-laundering investigation of the Biden family, CEFC, and other operations around the world involving other countries. He was interviewed for five hours with as many as six agents at a time in the room nearly a week ago.

Mr. Bobulinski said that everyone involved in the interview was very aware of the sensitivity of the parties involved and the possible impact.

The FBI examined the three phones he used during the events in question.

Tony Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. Ye was the richest man in the world and is now missing since his 2018 arrest.

The former partner said the Bidens went behind his back and secured a $5 million “interest-free loan” from the Chinese energy firm CEFC.

Senate investigators stated that the Chinese state-owned energy company wired the $5 million “loan” to Hunter’s firm through an investment vehicle, to the bank account for Hudson West III. They, in turn, dispersed the money to Hunter’s firm. That is shady.

There is a great deal of information about Hunter Biden’s sexual exploits, some appear to be deranged, and there are photos, videos, and more, but none of that relates to Joe Biden. If we see one of these photos with Papa Joe, we will post it. Hunter is a sad case, and there is no point in adding to his misery except as it pertains to the presidency.

Watch:

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Bobulinski tells @WeAreSinclair he was questioned by six @FBI agents, with counsel present, for five hours on October 23, listing him as a “material witness” in an ongoing investigation focused on Hunter Biden and his associates. His cell phones were examined. pic.twitter.com/5lPzRTREJN — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 29, 2020

VIDEO: Another late-breaking #OctoberSurprise? The FBI interviews the new witness, and takes custody of his three cell phones of data, in the ongoing saga of @HunterBiden and @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/lJ7MoOFnzd — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 23, 2020

THE PROBE REMAINS OPEN

According to investigative reporter James Rosen, a DOJ official confirms that in 2019, the FBI opened up a criminal investigation into “Hunter Biden and his associates,” focused on allegations of money-laundering and that it remains open and active today.

EXCLUSIVE: A @TheJusticeDept official confirms that in 2019, the @FBI opened up a criminal investigation into “Hunter Biden and his associates,” focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that it remains open and active today. More very soon on your @WeAreSinclair stations. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 29, 2020