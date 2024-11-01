Hugh Hewitt Storms Out of WaPo Live Propaganda Discussion

During a Washington Post Live segment, commentator Hugh Hewitt stormed out mid-conversation after a fiery debate over the upcoming election. The former WaPo reporter confronted Post journalists Jonathan Capehart and Ruth Marcus for their dishonesty.

They said that Trump was “laying the groundwork for contesting the election” by raising concerns over election integrity in Pennsylvania. Capehart referenced Trump’s recent lawsuit against Bucks County, alleging irregularities. Then, opinion writer, Ruth Marcus dismissed Trump’s continued legal efforts, saying he was incapable of accepting defeat.

“No election can be fair in Donald Trump’s mind unless Donald Trump wins it,” Ruth said without evidence. “I think we are going to see him both rev up his supporters to contest elections outside of courtrooms and go to every courtroom he can in America where it’s relevant to make whatever arguments he can, no matter how far-fetched,” Marcus speculated.

They’re just making up stuff now.

Hewitt got one comment in before he walked off in frustration.

“Well, I’ve just got to say that we’re news people, even though we’re in the opinion section. It’s got to be reported.” Hewitt stated that Bucks County’s legal issues did, in fact, lead to a court ruling, validating concerns raised by Trump and the Republican National Committee.

This is a BS propaganda event by WaPo.