Secret Service Reveals Internal Report of Butler Failures

The Secret Service released their preliminary internal report on the failures of July 13, the date of the Butler attempted assassination.

They admitted to the line-of-sight failures.

“Multiple Secret Service personnel mistakenly assessed these line-of-sight risks to the former president as acceptable, leading to inadequate elimination,” the report said.

“Site advance personnel failed to recognize gaps in the site’s construction and failed to notify their chain of command that potential line-of-sight concerns were not fully mitigated,” the report said.

They didn’t dispatch the appropriate personnel.

At least a half hour before the rally began, local counter snipers assisting with security spotted Crooks on the AGR complex using a rangefinder to view the distance to the stage.

Special Staff Needed for the Rangefinder

That information was ultimately passed via telephone and text messages, so it reached only select Secret Service agents since it was never shared widely over radio communication channels.

Okay, they needed special agents to figure out if a man with a rangefinder might be a problem.

The Secret Service said it “planned for” multiple public safety agencies supporting the event to be colocated in its security room to monitor radio transmissions and share information, but agency personnel failed to ensure that the staffing plan was executed according to protocol.

“Two state and local agencies supporting the Butler rally with prior experience working with the Secret Service observed that agency planning for the Butler rally lacked detail, cohesion, and clear understanding of who was in charge, all of which contributed to the overall lack of coordination,” the report said.

The Secret Service also used Homeland Security Investigations special agents to help staff the rally, noting that some reported “they were inadequately prepared due to insufficient instruction.”

The report added that “a higher-than-expected proportion” of security personnel were diverted to assist with medical responses, many resulting from the extreme heat at the outdoor rally.

While Secret Service personnel identified a need for additional water, coolers, volunteers, and improved access for public safety personnel to administer medical care, the report said there was a “lack of coordination with campaign staff on these issues.”

The summary of the internal review “identified several instances of behaviors and acts by multiple employees that warrant review for corrective counseling and, potentially, disciplinary action,” the report said.

They Took Photos

A photo of Thomas Crooks was taken shortly before he climbed onto the building’s roof.

At 5:14 pm, just one hour before the assassination attempt of Trump, a member of the Beaver County sniper team took a photo of Crooks checking his cell phone.

An hour later, Crooks was spotted crawling on the roof of the AGR building with his rifle. There was a lot of shouting, but no one stopped Crooks until after he let off eight shots.

The Secret Service’s Office of Integrity will review the inquiry’s findings, and “all individuals found violating policies will be held accountable.”

They need more resources, and they’ll make changes.

There is not much new here. Has anyone been fired or arrested? Until that happens, this is meaningless.

There is nothing new, although The Washington Times claims there are new “tidbits.” Why did they leave Trump on stage? One agent said the thought never occurred to him. We don’t know if that will be in the report.

