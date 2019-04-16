HUH? De Blasio will sue Trump if he puts illegals in his sanctuary city

New York City’s a sanctuary city and the communist Mayor Bill de Blasio welcomes all illegal aliens into the city. However, he now plans to sue President Trump if he tries to bring illegal aliens into New York.

He says it’s illegal! Huh?

“It’s illegal. It is just plain illegal. We will beat him in court,” de Blasio told NY1 after the President said he was considering sending the undocumented to sanctuary cities, the NY Post reported.

“I remember vividly the day the Trump administration when he said he was going to cut our security funding because we did not ask for documentation status because we would not cooperate with everything ICE was doing,” he added.

“We said we would go to court to stop it and we did.”

Sanctuary cities are illegal too but De Blasio doesn’t care about that. Why isn’t he welcoming the opportunity? What is going on here?

He wants illegal aliens in the city except when the President places them there.

What a buffoon.