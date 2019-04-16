Stalinista Dems subpoena Trump family’s financial records

Based on known perjurer Michael Cohen’s testimony, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee chair Elijah Cummings subpoenaed President Trump’s financial information from Mazar’s. That is an accounting firm that once prepared Trump’s financial statements.

This is worse than a witch hunt. It’s what they do in communist countries.

The committee wants ten years of records after notorious liar Cohen told the committee Trump lied about his net worth so he could buy the Buffalo Bills NFL team.

Cummings, a true partisan, claims there are “corroborating documents” raising grave concerns about the President’s accuracy in financial reporting.

President Trump has threatened to sue the accounting firm if they comply.

The House committee is a legislative body and not a law enforcement agency. This is not within their purview.

Rep. Jim Jordan called it a “grave abuse of the committee’s authority.”

“This subpoena is a grave abuse of the committee’s authority and a violation of the Chairman’s pledge to the committee. For these reasons, I reluctantly write to inform the members of the committee why I strongly object to Chairman Cumming’s unprecedented subpoena to Mazars and his irresponsible and gravely dangerous course of conduct in a singular obsession of attacking President Trump and his family for political gain.”

At the same time, the Chair of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff subpoenaed Trump family Deutsche bank records.

The lying leaker Schiff has no legitimate reason to request the records.

It’s also an abuse of power as they attempt to find some reason to impeach the President.

OR THEY CAN ALWAYS GO WITH OBSTRUCTION

Former Trump aide Michael Caputo believes the Democrats plan to use the Mueller report to impeach President Trump for obstruction. It’s not a bad guess and if the Stalinesque Democrats can’t make that work, they can always find something in his finances.

This is what Democrats care about.

