The Joy of Riding on the New York City Subway

















This subway rider thinks she has the problem of homeless and other unsavory characters throwing people to the tracks licked. Unfortunately, she is forgetting that they also slash people rather regularly. At least they do in New York City.

The utter state of riding the subway in NYC: pic.twitter.com/BG1gRDlJLi — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 23, 2021

A stabbing on a subway left one 32-year-old man dead on Sunday as public transportation crime is on the rise in New York City, according to PIX11 News.

Police say the suspect stabbed the rider in the neck as the train approached Penn Station, according to New York’s PIX11 News. The victim died.

The unidentified suspect fled the scene shortly after. New York City Police estimate a recent surge in felonies aboard public transit to be around 25% after a brief decline in spring, according to Fox 5 NY.

There were 96 grand larcenies in the subway system in September, according to police.

Members of the NYPD say the city saw an 18% increase in robberies from August to September and the number of grand larcenies that occurred in the city’s subway system in September rose to 94 from 6.

🚨WANTED for HOMICIDE: Do you know this guy? On 11/21/21 at approximately 12:17 AM, on board a northbound "2" train near Penn Station, the suspect stabbed a 32-year-old male in the neck, causing his death. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Xb4dmW6DDC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 21, 2021

Related















