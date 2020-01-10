Warren & Sanders chatted with Tehran-tied lobby day after attack

Presidential hopefuls — far-left candidates — Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders participated in an online call with an Iranian-American organization that lobbies for Iran. This was a day after Iran attacked Iraqi, Kurdish, and U.S. military in Iraq with ballistic missiles.

The group, the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), lobbies D.C. for the Iranian government.

Fox News reports “the “#NoWarWithIran Strategy Call,” hosted by MoveOn.org, another advocacy group and political action committee first organized in 1998 in response to former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, also included commentary from Jamal Abdi, president of NIAC. U.S. Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna, both California Democrats, and others also participated.”

It’s disgraceful that Democrats and candidates for the president participated in the call. NIAC is accused of having direct ties to Tehran, although they deny it.

PRO-ISLAMIC JIHAD ALLIANCE

Fox reports, “NIAC has been accused by other members of the Iranian-American community of working as part of a U.S.-based pro-Islamic jihad alliance. A former CIA officer alleged in a 2009 brief that NIAC was actively working to influence Democrats — in Congress and the Obama administration — to push a foreign policy that would benefit Tehran’s cleric regime. A federal judge ordered NIAC to pay more than $180,000 in 2013 after its failed defamation lawsuit against Iranian-American writer Hassan Daioleslam, who published pieces showing NIAC’s links to the regime, the Washington Free Beacon reported.”

“The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said the work of NIAC’s founder, Trita Parsi, was “not inconsistent with the idea that he was first and foremost an advocate for the regime.” Parsi lobbied Congress and met with Obama administration officials before the signing of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Documents uncovered during the defamation lawsuit also showed correspondence between NIAC and Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.”

“The group, meanwhile, insists it works independently from the Iranian government.” …

WARREN AND SANDERS BASHED TRUMP

“…On the call, Warren, D-Mass., and Sanders, an independent [communist] from Vermont, both slammed President Trump for what was described as his “march to war” with Iran that they claim first began in May 2018 when he announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal with world powers.”

Warren bashed Trump for tearing up the [awful] nuke deal and accused him of “tweeting threats of war crimes” when he threatened attacks on Iranian cultural sites [he didn’t say that].

Sanders accused Trump of telling “the same old lies” told by the Bush administration. He touted the War Powers Act.

Whose side are they on? Shouldn’t we launch a counter-terrorism operation? We know the Ayatollah said we’d better not re-elect Trump but how will he decide between Warren and Sanders? That’s a tough choice.