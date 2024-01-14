NBC Reports on Deep State Plans to Foil a President Trump

NBC News reported that the deep state is planning ways to keep Donald Trump from using the military in “dictatorial ways” as president. We have four years of experience with Donald Trump, and he never used the military in dictatorial ways. One thing he won’t do is make them walk around in red heels or use an invented system of pronouns to control speech.

THE DEEP STATE’S PLOTTING

“A network of public interest groups and lawmakers, nervous about former President Trump’s potential return to power, is quietly devising plans to foil any effort on his part to pressure the U.S. military to carry out his political agenda,” NBC reports.

“Donald Trump is sparking fears among those who understand the inner workings of the Pentagon that he would convert the nonpartisan U.S. military into the muscular arm of his political agenda as he makes comments about dictatorship and devalues the checks and balances that underpin the nation’s two-century-old democracy.

“A circle of appointees independent of Trump’s political operation steered him away from ideas that would have pushed the limits of presidential power in his last term, according to books they’ve written and testimony given to Congress. Most were gone by the end. In a new term, many former officials worry that Trump would instead surround himself with loyalists unwilling to say no.”

They’re likely afraid they will be exposed and their cabals broken up. They want to keep power. They’re going to use lawfare and threats.

“Those taking part in the effort told NBC News they are studying Trump’s past actions and 2024 policy positions so that they will be ready if he wins in November. That involves preparing to take legal action and send letters to Trump appointees spelling out consequences they’d face if they undermine constitutional norms.”

IMMUNITY FOR ALL BUT DJT

They’re basing this on Donald Trump’s fight for presidential immunity, without which Barack Obama could be prosecuted for killing Anwar Nasser Abdullah Al-Awalaki, an American citizen he droned.

“Trump has raised fresh questions about his intentions if he regains power by putting forward a legal theory that a president would be free to do nearly anything with impunity — including assassinate political rivals — so long as Congress can’t muster the votes to impeach him and throw him out of office.”

So, NBC knows there is a deep state; they’re afraid Trump will win, expect more lawfare and threats, and they’re fine with canceling presidential immunity and anything in the Constitution to defeat political opponents.

The article spends a lot of time carrying on about the fake insurrection.

Related